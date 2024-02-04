Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Obstructed the field controversy: Hamza Shaikh's unusual dismissal sparks social media frenzy

    The Under-19 World Cup witnessed a moment of contention as England batter Hamza Shaikh was given out for obstructing the field against Zimbabwe.

    Cricket Obstructed the field controversy: Hamza Shaikh's unusual dismissal sparks social media frenzy osf
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    In a memorable moment at the Under-19 World Cup, England batter Hamza Shaikh faced an obstructed the field dismissal against Zimbabwe. During the 17th over, Shaikh, after defending a ball down by his feet, picked up the stationary ball in the crease to return it to the fielders, a common practice among batters.

    Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Ryan Kamwemba and bowler Ryan Simbi appealed, leading to an on-field review by officials Donovan Koch and Masudur Rahman. Third umpire Nigel Duguid ultimately gave the decision in favor of obstructing the field, combining this with the previously known mode of dismissal, handled the ball, which was merged in 2017 by the MCC.

    As per Law 37.4, a batter is out obstructing the field if, without the consent of a fielder, they use the bat or any part of their person to return the ball to a fielder while it is in play.

    The decision prompted reactions on social media, with Stuart Broad expressing, "Oh, gain control. He's passing a stationary ball back to the fielder? Doing him a favor! Can't give that out." Sam Billings retweeted a video of the dismissal, adding a simple "Wow."

    This incident follows a similar case from late last year when Mushfiqur Rahim was given out obstructed the field in a Test against New Zealand for punching a delivery away after defending it into the crease.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
