    India vs England, 2nd Test: Twitter erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's stunning performance puts India on top

    Jasprit Bumrah stole the spotlight on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England. 

    India vs England, 2nd Test: Twitter Erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's stunning performance puts India on top
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah showcased a remarkable performance on Day 2 of the second Test against England, securing six wickets with some extraordinary dismissals. After his outstanding six-wicket haul in the ongoing second Test against England, India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, dedicated his stellar spell to his son, Angad. Day two of the second Test between India and England witnessed several noteworthy moments, including Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden double century, Zak Crawley's impressive counterattack, and Bumrah's six-wicket haul, providing cricket enthusiasts with plenty to savour.

    Among the standout moments from Day 2 in Vishakhapatnam was a searing yorker from Bumrah that sent Ollie Pope's stumps cartwheeling and another exceptional delivery that left England skipper Ben Stokes bewildered and frustrated. Stokes was seen stretching his arms wide in sheer frustration and disbelief at his dismissal.

    In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Bumrah dedicated his spell of 6/45 to his son, expressing excitement about Angad's presence on his first tour.

    "I will dedicate this to my son. This is his first tour, and he is traveling with me. I am excited to see him," said Bumrah.

    While pleased with reaching the milestone of 150 Test wickets, Bumrah emphasized that team success takes precedence for him.

    "It felt great at that moment, but I do not want to look at numbers. If the team wins, then the performance matters. At the end of the day, if you contribute to the team's success, there is no better feeling," said the pacer.

    Bumrah became the fastest Indian speedster to reach 150-plus wickets in long-format cricket, achieving this feat after delivering 6781 balls in Test cricket. Reflecting on Ollie Pope's dismissal, Bumrah mentioned a similar wicket during his 2021 tour to England, where Pope became his 100th Test wicket.

    Regarding Stokes' dismissal, Bumrah admitted that it was an unplanned delivery.

    "That was one delivery I had not planned. I had bowled an outswinger, but the ball did not swing and went straight to the arc," said Bumrah.

    Expressing his love for Test cricket, Bumrah emphasized his desire to play in this format for an extended period.

    "This format is very dear to me. I wanted to do this. I want to play in this format for the longest period of time," he added.

    India concluded Day 2 of the second Test at 28/0 in their second innings, with skipper Rohit Sharma (13*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15*) unbeaten, leading by 171 runs. Led by Bumrah's heroics, India had earlier bundled out England for 253 in their first innings, gaining a 143-run lead. Zak Crawley's impressive innings was countered by Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/71), dismantling the rest of the English lineup. India reached a total of 396 runs in their first innings, primarily driven by Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden double hundred (209 in 290 balls). Contributions from Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel also supported the left-handed batter.

    Here are some of the other Twitter reactions: 

     

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
