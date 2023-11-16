Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in playful banter over Mohammed Shami's heroics in World Cup 2023 semi-final

A lively exchange unfolded on social media between Mumbai and Delhi police following Mohammed Shami's standout performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final.

On Wednesday, the social media accounts of Mumbai and Delhi police were ablaze with playful banter on X (formerly Twitter), sparked by Mohammad Shami's remarkable performance in the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match.

The banter began when Delhi Police's X account took the first shot, humorously tweeting, "@MumbaiPolice hope you do not book @MdShami11 for tonight's assault." Mumbai Police's X account responded swiftly, saying, "You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too," in a sarcastic tone.

Special Commissioner Mumbai, Deven Bharti, joined the conversation, stating, "Not at all @DelhiPolice. It qualifies for protection under the 'Right of Self Defence.'" Shami's outstanding seven-wicket haul in the CWC 2023 knockout game marked a historic moment, making him the first Indian bowler in a One Day International (ODI) cricket match to achieve this feat. Fans celebrated the "Stuff of Dreams" as Mohammed Shami powered India into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.