Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in playful banter over Mohammed Shami's heroics in World Cup 2023 semi-final

    A lively exchange unfolded on social media between Mumbai and Delhi police following Mohammed Shami's standout performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final.

    cricket Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in playful banter over Mohammed Shami's heroics in World Cup 2023 semi-final osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 12:44 AM IST

    On Wednesday, the social media accounts of Mumbai and Delhi police were ablaze with playful banter on X (formerly Twitter), sparked by Mohammad Shami's remarkable performance in the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match.

    The banter began when Delhi Police's X account took the first shot, humorously tweeting, "@MumbaiPolice hope you do not book @MdShami11 for tonight's assault." Mumbai Police's X account responded swiftly, saying, "You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too," in a sarcastic tone.

    Special Commissioner Mumbai, Deven Bharti, joined the conversation, stating, "Not at all @DelhiPolice. It qualifies for protection under the 'Right of Self Defence.'" Shami's outstanding seven-wicket haul in the CWC 2023 knockout game marked a historic moment, making him the first Indian bowler in a One Day International (ODI) cricket match to achieve this feat. Fans celebrated the "Stuff of Dreams" as Mohammed Shami powered India into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'Legendary': Novak Djokovic's congratulatory message to Virat Kohli after 50th ODI ton wins hearts osf

    'Legendary': Novak Djokovic's congratulatory message to Virat Kohli after 50th ODI ton wins hearts

    India in ODI World Cup 2023 finals: PM Modi congratulates team for 'superlative' show; lauds Shami's feat snt

    India in ODI World Cup 2023 finals: PM Modi congratulates team for 'superlative' show; lauds Shami's feat

    cricket Goosebumps! Wankhede erupts as over 32,000 fans sing Vande Mataram as India reach World Cup final (WATCH) osf

    Goosebumps! Wankhede erupts as over 32,000 fans sing Vande Mataram as India reach World Cup final (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs NZ: A billion Indians rejoice as Kohli, Iyer and Shami fire India to yet another World Cup final osf

    IND vs NZ: A billion Indians rejoice as Kohli, Iyer and Shami fire India to yet another World Cup final

    Shan Masood named new Pakistan test captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead in ODIs and T20Is as Babar steps down avv

    Shan Masood named new Pakistan test captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead in ODIs and T20Is as Babar steps down

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for November 16, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for November 16, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 16, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for November 16, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more

    cricket 'Legendary': Novak Djokovic's congratulatory message to Virat Kohli after 50th ODI ton wins hearts osf

    'Legendary': Novak Djokovic's congratulatory message to Virat Kohli after 50th ODI ton wins hearts

    India in ODI World Cup 2023 finals: PM Modi congratulates team for 'superlative' show; lauds Shami's feat snt

    India in ODI World Cup 2023 finals: PM Modi congratulates team for 'superlative' show; lauds Shami's feat

    cricket Goosebumps! Wankhede erupts as over 32,000 fans sing Vande Mataram as India reach World Cup final (WATCH) osf

    Goosebumps! Wankhede erupts as over 32,000 fans sing Vande Mataram as India reach World Cup final (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon