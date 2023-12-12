Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jofra Archer's unplanned return to Barbados School Team raises eyebrows amidst ECB rehabilitation plans

    Jofra Archer has made a surprise comeback to the cricket field, representing his old school team in Barbados.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Jofra Archer surprises the ECB with an unexpected return to the Barbados school team, catching the England management off guard. Despite the ECB's plans to directly oversee Archer's rehabilitation from a prolonged elbow injury, the fast bowler participated in a match for his former school, Foundation, in Barbados without the knowledge of the management.

    Recently awarded a two-year ECB central contract, Archer's return to cricket comes after a series of setbacks, including a fractured right elbow and a stress fracture of the back, limiting his appearances for England since March 2021. The contract reflects the board's confidence in Archer's abilities, considering his significant contributions to England's 2019 World Cup victory.

    The contract also aimed to monitor Archer's recovery closely, away from the demands of T20 franchises. However, the England management, led by managing director Rob Key, was taken by surprise when informed that Archer played for Foundation against Lords in the Barbados Cricket Association League.

    Archer's impactful performance, claiming 4 for 18 with both pace and left-arm spin, played a crucial role in bowling out Lords for 114. Key, unaware of these developments, expressed the need to gather more information about Archer's participation.

    While Archer trained with the England white-ball team during the recent ODI series, the unexpected return to playing in Barbados raises questions about the coordination between the player and the England management. With the T20 World Cup approaching in June and July, England remains hopeful that Archer's gradual return to fitness will allow him to contribute to the team's title defense.

    Despite Archer's eagerness to participate in the IPL auction, the England management aims to control his rehabilitation process, emphasizing a cautious approach to avoid setting deadlines. Key emphasized the complexity of an elbow injury and the importance of prioritizing Archer's long-term career over immediate commitments.

    "We're just going to take it slow with him. We don't want to put any sort of deadlines on him. That's what we've done in the past, we're trying to learn from what we've done in the past with Jofra," Key stated. The focus is on ensuring Archer's complete recovery, even if it takes additional time, with the belief that preserving his career longevity is invaluable.

