Yuvraj Singh's revelation: Standing by Tendulkar in Chappell saga and getting overlooked for captaincy

Yuvraj revealed that he stood by Tendulkar during the Sachin-Chappell controversy, which the Board disapproved of. Despite being the vice-captain, Yuvraj was not considered for the captaincy. In 2007, when the Board offered the captaincy to Tendulkar, he suggested Dhoni's name instead.

During an interview with former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Sports18, Yuvraj revisited the infamous Greg Chappell controversy. He recounted how his choice to stand by senior batsman Sachin Tendulkar in the midst of the conflict resulted in him losing the opportunity to captain India, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials disapproved of his stance. Yuvraj acknowledged that this decision also led to his removal from the vice-captaincy role.

"I was initially set to be the captain. However, the Greg Chappell incident unfolded, creating a divisive situation between Chappell and Sachin. I was perhaps the only player who openly supported my teammate, and this did not sit well with certain BCCI officials. Rumours circulated that anyone could be made captain, except me. That's what I heard," Yuvraj revealed.

"I cannot confirm its accuracy. Suddenly, I found myself stripped of the vice-captaincy. With Virender Sehwag absent from the team, Mahi (MS Dhoni) emerged as the captain for the 2007 T20 World Cup out of nowhere. I had anticipated becoming the captain," he added.

Despite these setbacks, Yuvraj went on to play a pivotal role in Dhoni's team, contributing significantly to India's triumph in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup. He was also recognized as the Player of the Tournament during India's historic journey to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil.

"Although Viru (Virender Sehwag) was the senior player, he wasn't on the England tour. I was the vice-captain of the ODI team, with Rahul Dravid as the captain. Thus, I was expected to assume the captaincy. While the decision went against me, I have no regrets. Even today, if faced with a similar situation, I would still support my teammate," said Yuvraj

Also Read: New blood, same spirit: England's squad for India Tests revealed