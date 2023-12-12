Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Yuvraj Singh's revelation: Standing by Tendulkar in Chappell saga and getting overlooked for captaincy

    Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh revisits the period surrounding the Greg Chappell controversy, revealing what ultimately cost him the captaincy.

    cricket Yuvraj Singh's revelation: Standing by Tendulkar in Chappell saga and getting overlooked for captaincy osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Yuvraj revealed that he stood by Tendulkar during the Sachin-Chappell controversy, which the Board disapproved of. Despite being the vice-captain, Yuvraj was not considered for the captaincy. In 2007, when the Board offered the captaincy to Tendulkar, he suggested Dhoni's name instead.

    During an interview with former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Sports18, Yuvraj revisited the infamous Greg Chappell controversy. He recounted how his choice to stand by senior batsman Sachin Tendulkar in the midst of the conflict resulted in him losing the opportunity to captain India, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials disapproved of his stance. Yuvraj acknowledged that this decision also led to his removal from the vice-captaincy role.

    "I was initially set to be the captain. However, the Greg Chappell incident unfolded, creating a divisive situation between Chappell and Sachin. I was perhaps the only player who openly supported my teammate, and this did not sit well with certain BCCI officials. Rumours circulated that anyone could be made captain, except me. That's what I heard," Yuvraj revealed.

    "I cannot confirm its accuracy. Suddenly, I found myself stripped of the vice-captaincy. With Virender Sehwag absent from the team, Mahi (MS Dhoni) emerged as the captain for the 2007 T20 World Cup out of nowhere. I had anticipated becoming the captain," he added.

    Despite these setbacks, Yuvraj went on to play a pivotal role in Dhoni's team, contributing significantly to India's triumph in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup. He was also recognized as the Player of the Tournament during India's historic journey to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup on home soil.

    "Although Viru (Virender Sehwag) was the senior player, he wasn't on the England tour. I was the vice-captain of the ODI team, with Rahul Dravid as the captain. Thus, I was expected to assume the captaincy. While the decision went against me, I have no regrets. Even today, if faced with a similar situation, I would still support my teammate," said Yuvraj

    Also Read: New blood, same spirit: England's squad for India Tests revealed

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket New blood, same spirit: England's squad for India Tests revealed osf

    New blood, same spirit: England's squad for India Tests revealed

    Tough and lots of learning Rishabh Pant sums up the year 2023 after near-fatal car crash last December snt

    'Tough and lots of learning': Rishabh Pant sums up the year 2023 after near-fatal car crash last December

    cricket 'Was afraid of facing Sreesanth': Gambhir's quirky jibe in 'wrong answer only' session osf

    'Was afraid of facing Sreesanth': Gambhir's quirky jibe in 'wrong answer only' session

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant likely to be used as an impact player for Delhi Capitals - Report osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant likely to be used as an impact player for Delhi Capitals - Report

    cricket Aaron Finch hails Ravi Shastri as 'King of commentary' during Big Bash clash (WATCH) osf

    Aaron Finch hails Ravi Shastri as 'King of commentary' during Big Bash clash (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Explained India's interest in Venus, and what Shukrayaan-1 will achieve

    Explained: India's interest in Venus, and what Shukrayaan-1 will achieve

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets emotional when Vicky tells her 'Khanzaadi Cooks Better' than you' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets emotional when Vicky tells her 'Khanzaadi cooks better than you'

    Year ender 2023: Top Malayalam movies to watch before year ends rkn

    Year ender 2023: Top blockbuster Malayalam movies in this year

    Terror attack: Suicide bomber targets police station in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan AJR

    Terrorist attack in Pakistan: 4 killed, several hurt in suicide attack at police station

    Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's kiss at post-game party goes viral [WATCH] ATG

    Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's kiss at post-game party goes viral [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon