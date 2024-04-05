Jofra Archer poised for England return against Pakistan after a long injury layoff

England coach Rob Key expresses optimism as Jofra Archer gears up for potential England comeback against Pakistan, aiming to prove fitness ahead of T20 World Cup, following a period of injury rehabilitation.

Rob Key expresses optimism regarding Jofra Archer's potential comeback for England's T20I series against Pakistan next month, aiming to assess his readiness for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. Archer, who recently turned 29, is currently in Barbados, engaging in club cricket as part of his rehabilitation process following an 11-month absence due to a recurring right elbow injury. Despite his setbacks, Archer's return to action has been carefully managed by England's management, with hopes of him reclaiming his form from his standout performances in 2019.

Key emphasizes Archer's gradual return to cricket, withdrawing him from the IPL to oversee his recovery closely. With Archer showing promising progress, there's optimism about his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad, although the ICC provisional squad deadline looms on May 1. Key also outlines Archer's expected return to Test cricket in 2025, prioritizing a cautious approach to ensure his long-term fitness and availability for high-profile series against India and the Ashes.

Overall, England remains hopeful that Archer, renowned for his exceptional pace, will make a successful return across all formats, albeit through a measured and patient rehabilitation process.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Preity Zinta breaks silence on Shashank Singh auction controversy