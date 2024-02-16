Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Japanese duo break record for highest partnership in T20I in clash vs China; know who created historic feat

    Witness the historic moment as Japan achieves a groundbreaking feat, establishing the all-time record for the largest partnership in T20 cricket history.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    In a breathtaking demonstration of batting excellence at the Mission Road Ground in Hong Kong, Japan's captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and his opening partner Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake blazed a trail, rewriting the record books in Men’s T20Is. Their astonishing partnership of 258 runs against China surpassed the previous highest opening stand set by Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani against Ireland in 2019.

    Having won the toss and opting to bat, Kadowaki-Fleming asserted his dominance with a scintillating 109 off just 53 deliveries, featuring three fours and an astonishing 11 sixes. Not to be outdone, Yamamoto-Lake unleashed his own fireworks, amassing 134 runs off 68 balls, including eight fours and an impressive 12 sixes. This feat also marked the highest individual score by a Japanese cricketer in T20Is, surpassing his partner's 114 against South Korea in 2022.

    China succumbs to Japan's imposing target

    In response, China struggled under the weight of the monumental target, collapsing to a mere 78 runs against Japan's relentless bowling attack. Teenage left-armer Kazuma Kato-Stafford led the charge, claiming an impressive three wickets for 16 runs, while leg-spinner Makoto Taniyama spun his web, taking three wickets for just five runs. Japan's resounding victory marked their largest margin in Men’s T20Is, setting the stage for an intense showdown against Hong Kong in the afternoon fixture.

    Previously, Afghanistan's Zazai and Ghani held the record for the highest partnership in T20I cricket, with a staggering 236-run stand against Ireland. Their monumental partnership had propelled Afghanistan to a joint-highest score of 278 runs.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 1:35 PM IST
