    IPL 2024: Suresh Raina acknowledges MS Dhoni's leadership during CSK's victory over RCB

    Suresh Raina acknowledges MS Dhoni's influential role as CSK's wicketkeeper and mentor amidst their win against RCB in IPL 2024, sparking discussion on Dhoni's continued leadership impact.

    cricket IPL 2024: Suresh Raina acknowledges MS Dhoni's leadership during CSK's victory over RCB osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

    In the IPL 2024 season opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad led Chennai Super Kings to victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, earning praise for his captaincy from cricket stalwarts Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan. Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni, now serving as wicketkeeper, played a guiding role for Gaikwad on the field, occasionally even assisting in setting the field.

    During the match, a conversation between former teammates Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina, both familiar with Dhoni's leadership, caught attention. "Suresh Raina ji, Chinna Thala, Hai?" Sehwag inquired, to which Raina responded, "Lag to raha hai Thala hi kar rahe hai (Seems Thala is doing it - captaincy)."

    Reflecting on the leadership transition within CSK, head coach Stephen Fleming admitted the team's reluctance to move on from Dhoni, despite Ravindra Jadeja's brief stint as captain in IPL 2022. The decision to entrust Gaikwad with the captaincy was a strategic move aimed at grooming young talent for leadership roles, with Dhoni continuing to play a mentoring role within the team.

    Fleming expressed confidence in Dhoni's form and fitness, emphasising his crucial contributions to the team's preparations. He highlighted the team's readiness to embrace a new era post-Dhoni's captaincy, trusting emerging talents like Gaikwad to lead the team forward.

    As CSK navigates through the IPL 2024 season, Dhoni's experience and mentorship alongside Gaikwad's leadership will be pivotal in the team's quest for success.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik contemplates retirement amidst RCB's defeat to CSK in the season opener

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 4:37 PM IST
