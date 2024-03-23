Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik contemplates retirement amidst RCB's defeat to CSK in the season opener

    Dinesh Karthik ponders retirement prospects following RCB's defeat against CSK, highlighting challenges amid limited game time and commentary commitments in IPL 2024.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    Veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik, juggling commentary commitments with limited game time, expressed satisfaction after contributing an unbeaten 38 off 26 balls for RCB against CSK. Despite facing challenges in balancing commentary and cricket practice, Karthik managed to make an impact in the IPL opener. With his last IPL season underway, Karthik aims to make the playoffs, particularly hoping to play his final match at his home ground in Chennai.

    Reflecting on the match, Karthik praised CSK's Mustafizur Rahman for his exceptional bowling performance, which proved decisive in CSK's comfortable chase of 174 runs. Additionally, Karthik lauded RCB's Anuj Rawat for his impressive batting display, emphasising his talent and importance to the team's lineup.

    As Karthik contemplates retirement, his focus remains on contributing effectively to RCB's campaign while cherishing the remaining matches of his illustrious career.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Nitish Rana gives update on Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of KKR's opener against SRH

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 3:39 PM IST
