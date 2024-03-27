Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a electrifying start against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad

    Witness Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive start against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad during IPL 2024.

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a electrifying start against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 8:57 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) versus Mumbai Indians (MI) is witnessing a riveting clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL 2024. Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen have ignited the SRH innings with a dynamic display, propelling the team towards the coveted 200-run mark. Despite losing Travis Head, who showcased a blistering 62 off just 24 deliveries, SRH remains resilient with Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram steering the recovery process.

    Travis Head's explosive innings set the tone for SRH, providing them with a formidable start despite the setback of losing early wickets. Hardik Pandya managed to dismiss Mayank Agarwal, but Head's steadfastness anchored SRH's innings. The decision to bowl first after winning the toss was made by MI captain Hardik Pandya. Notably, this match marks Rohit Sharma's milestone 200th IPL appearance for Mumbai Indians, adding an extra layer of significance to the encounter.

    In the bowling department, Hardik Pandya's performance was noteworthy as he conceded 11 runs in his final over, ultimately finishing with figures of 1 for 46 in his allotted four overs. However, SRH's resilience, coupled with the aggressive intent shown by Markram and Sharma, is shaping up to be a compelling contest between bat and ball. Stay tuned for more updates as the match unfolds.

    Also Read: MS Dhoni's advice propels Sameer Rizvi's explosive IPL debut: Hits consecutive sixes to Rashid Khan

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 8:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket MS Dhoni's advice propels Sameer Rizvi's explosive IPL Debut: Hits consecutive sixes to Rashid Khan osf

    MS Dhoni's advice propels Sameer Rizvi's explosive IPL debut: Hits consecutive sixes to Rashid Khan

    cricket Deepak Chahar confirms leadership dilemma: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad steering CSK together? osf

    Deepak Chahar confirms leadership dilemma: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad steering CSK together?

    cricket IPL 2024: Pant aims to shed rust as Delhi Capitals target first win against Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Pant aims to shed rust as Delhi Capitals target first win against Rajasthan Royals

    cricket IPL 2024: Manoj Tiwary anticipates a louder reception of boos for Hardik Pandya in Mumbai osf

    IPL 2024: Manoj Tiwary anticipates a louder reception of boos for Hardik Pandya in Mumbai

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings' bold strategy: Dhoni to bat at No. 8 thanks to 'impact player' rule osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings' bold strategy: Dhoni to bat at No. 8 thanks to 'impact player' rule

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases 7th list, fields Navneet Rana from Maharashtra's Amravati AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases 7th list, fields Navneet Rana from Maharashtra's Amravati

    2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Manipur issue Modi govt's biggest failure; Middle class sends a loud message ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

    2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Manipur issue Modi govt's biggest failure; Middle class sends a loud message

    2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Development, not freebies, matters the most to New India's voters

    2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Development, not freebies, matters the most to New India's voters

    cricket MS Dhoni's advice propels Sameer Rizvi's explosive IPL Debut: Hits consecutive sixes to Rashid Khan osf

    MS Dhoni's advice propels Sameer Rizvi's explosive IPL debut: Hits consecutive sixes to Rashid Khan

    BRO BIG achievement: Connectivity established on third all weather road to Ladakh

    BRO's BIG achievement: Connectivity established on third all weather road to Ladakh

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon