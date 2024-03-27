Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MS Dhoni's advice propels Sameer Rizvi's explosive IPL debut: Hits consecutive sixes to Rashid Khan

    In a thrilling IPL debut, Sameer Rizvi, under the mentorship of MS Dhoni, showcased his explosive batting prowess by hitting two consecutive sixes against Rashid Khan.

    MS Dhoni's advice propels Sameer Rizvi's explosive IPL Debut: Hits consecutive sixes to Rashid Khan
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings' debutant Sameer Rizvi made a memorable entry into the Indian Premier League (IPL), propelled by sage advice from franchise legend MS Dhoni. Rizvi's fearless approach yielded two towering sixes off world-class bowler Rashid Khan during his cameo appearance against Gujarat Titans. Reflecting on his debut, Rizvi expressed gratitude for the opportunity and shared Dhoni's guidance to play with confidence and adaptability. Despite a short but impactful innings, Rizvi's performance garnered praise for his composure under pressure.

    Samee Rizvi's career so far: 

    At just 16 years old, Sameer Rizvi marked his entry into first-class cricket on January 27, 2020, representing Uttar Pradesh in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy. The young cricketer's talent further shone in the UP T20 League, where, at the age of 20, he began to attract attention. His List A debut came on December 11, 2021, playing for Uttar Pradesh in the 2021–22 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

    However, it was in the 2023 UP T20 League that Rizvi truly made headlines, amassing a remarkable 455 runs in nine innings while representing the Kanpur Superstars. His impressive performance included two centuries, one of which was the fastest century of the tournament, achieved in just 47 deliveries. Additionally, he emerged as the most prolific six-hitter for his team during the competition, showcasing his batting prowess.

    Rizvi's exceptional display in the UP T20 League did not go unnoticed by IPL franchises, with Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals expressing interest and inviting him for trials. Unfortunately, Rizvi had to decline these opportunities due to prior commitments with the Under-23 squad of Uttar Pradesh.

    In December 2023, Rizvi's talent was recognised on a larger scale when he was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for a whopping 8.40 crore in the auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League tournament. This remarkable achievement made him the center of attention, with media reporters, neighbours, and even a local politician flocking to his house the day after the auction. Notably, Rizvi became the highest-earning and most expensive uncapped player in the 2024 IPL auction, solidifying his status as a rising star in Indian cricket.

