    IPL 2024: SRH innings take a dramatic turn against RR bowling brilliance at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

    SRH managed to post 175/9 after being put into bat by Sanju Samson. Explore the captivating narrative of breakthroughs and resilience in this thrilling encounter.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 24, 2024, 9:34 PM IST

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad innings concluded with a dramatic twist as they reached a total of 175/9 after being asked to bat first by Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The bowlers of the Royals executed their plans immaculately, limiting the typically explosive batting line-up of SRH to what seems like a below-par total on this pitch.

    Initially, Sunrisers Hyderabad faced an early setback when Abhishek Sharma departed in the first over after hitting Trent Boult for 10 runs in just two balls. Rahul Tripathi and Travis Head then initiated a counter-attack, stitching together a partnership of 42 runs for the second wicket.

    However, Boult struck once more, providing the breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals by dismissing Tripathi with a slower bouncer. In the same over, he also dismissed the returning Aiden Markram. Although Head seemed poised for a substantial innings, his stay in the middle was cut short by a slower delivery from Sandeep Sharma. The Australian managed to score 34 runs off 28 balls, leaving SRH at 99 for 4 at the halfway stage.

    Avesh Khan turned the tables in favor of the Royals by claiming two wickets in a single over, dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abdul Samad on consecutive deliveries. Heinrich Klaasen then stabilized the innings for the Sunrisers with an impressive half-century, only to depart shortly after reaching the milestone. Sandeep Sharma delivered a yorker to dismiss him.

    In the final over, Avesh Khan dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed, who had come in as the Impact Sub for SRH, and concluded with figures of 3/27 in his four overs. However, the spinners of the Royals failed to make an impact, with Yuzvendra Chahal conceding 34 runs in his four overs and Ravichandran Ashwin giving away 43 runs.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 9:34 PM IST
