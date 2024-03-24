Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Spider Cam glitch delays Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants showdown (WATCH)

    The IPL 2024 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants encounters a brief interruption due to a spider cam malfunction at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    The IPL 2024 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants faced a brief halt at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur due to a malfunctioning wire of the spider cam. The incident occurred just two balls into the match with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler at the crease for RR. Ground staff swiftly entered the field to remove the fallen wire, causing a short delay before play resumed. Both teams, eager to commence their IPL 2024 campaign on a winning note, resumed their clash after the interruption.

    In the 4th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

    As both Rajasthan and Lucknow embarked on their first match of the 17th IPL season, they aimed to secure victory in their opening encounter. Speaking at the toss, Samson announced Riyan Parag as their number four batter and highlighted Rovman Powell's potential impact. Meanwhile, Rahul expressed his desire to bat first if they had won the toss and confirmed their overseas players as Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

    Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (Wk/C), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 5:24 PM IST
