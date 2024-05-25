Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: RR's Dhruv Jurel's brave stand amidst injury drama against SRH (WATCH)

    In the thrilling encounter between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024, Dhruv Jurel displayed remarkable bravery amidst injury drama.

    In the intense clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), Dhruv Jurel faced a harrowing moment as he encountered a nasty blow to his throat while batting. The incident unfolded during the 18th over of the Rajasthan Royals' innings, with Jurel facing the left-arm pace of T Natarajan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

    Attempting a pull shot, Jurel misjudged the pace of Natarajan's delivery, resulting in the ball striking him squarely on the throat. The impact sent him to the ground, prompting immediate concern from players on both sides. Fortunately, despite the frightening nature of the blow, Jurel quickly recovered and bravely resumed his innings.

    In the broader context of the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious, defeating Rajasthan Royals by a margin of 36 runs. Despite Jurel's resilient fifty, the Royals fell short in their pursuit of SRH's formidable total of 176 runs.

    Throughout the Royals' innings, wickets fell at regular intervals, hampering their momentum. Apart from Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who contributed a valuable 45 runs, the rest of the batting lineup struggled to make a significant impact. Notably, spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma played pivotal roles for SRH, with Shahbaz claiming 3 wickets for 23 runs and Sharma securing two dismissals for 24 runs.

    In the earlier stages of the match, SRH set the tone with a competitive total of 175 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks in large part to a stellar performance from wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen, who scored a crucial 50 runs off 34 balls.

