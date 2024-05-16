Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters introduce special feed for hearing and visually impaired fans

    Experience the groundbreaking initiative by T20 World Cup broadcasters as they introduce special feeds catered to hearing and visually impaired cricket fans. With Indian Sign Language (ISL) and audio descriptive commentary, the telecast aims to enhance accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring that all fans can enjoy the excitement of cricket matches.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 16, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    The broadcasters of the T20 World Cup have announced a special telecast feed catering to hearing and visually impaired fans. This inclusive initiative will feature Indian Sign Language (ISL) and audio descriptive commentary for 10 matches, including all India games, semi-finals, and finals. It marks a significant step forward in making cricket more accessible and immersive for deaf, hard-of-hearing, and visually impaired viewers.

    Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, lauded the decision, stating, "The Government of India is committed to creating an inclusive society, and I strongly believe that this initiative will enhance the viewing experience for millions of differently-abled sports enthusiasts."

    Disney Hotstar, along with Star Sports Network, is spearheading this initiative, becoming the first OTT platform to offer ISL for live cricket matches. Sajith Sivanandan, Head of Disney Hotstar India, emphasized their commitment to inclusivity, stating, "With these enhancements, we aim to ensure that the excitement of cricket knows no bounds."

    Sanjog Gupta, Head of Disney Star (Sports), highlighted the positive response received during the ongoing IPL, affirming their mission to remove barriers of access and engagement for fans from all backgrounds.

    The ISL feed will feature a ball-by-ball update with a live stream translator, while the audio descriptive feed will utilize voice-over technology to provide spoken descriptions of specific pages, enhancing the overall experience for visually impaired viewers.

    Alok Kejriwal, Founder and CEO of India Signing Hands, praised the initiative, expressing confidence that it will broaden access to the world of cricket for deaf and visually impaired communities.

    According to the World Health Organization, India has an estimated 6.3 crore deaf and four crore visually impaired individuals, making initiatives like this crucial for ensuring inclusivity in sports broadcasting.

