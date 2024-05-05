Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024 playoff quest: 4 requirements for RCB's top 4 ambition

    Explore Royal Challengers Bengaluru's strategic roadmap as they strive for a coveted spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, navigating through crucial matches and standings.

    cricket IPL 2024 playoff quest: 4 requirements for RCB's top 4 ambition osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 5, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    Despite a mixed season with 4 victories in 11 matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) remain contenders for the IPL 2024 playoffs. RCB's push for the IPL 2024 playoffs gained momentum after a commanding triumph over the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday. With their third consecutive win, led by Far du Plessis & Co., RCB climbed to 7th place on the points table, tallying 4 wins in 11 matches. Although RCB seemed almost out of the playoffs picture a few matches back, a series of wins, coupled with favourable outcomes elsewhere, revived their hopes for a top 4 finish. With three league matches left, Virat Kohli's squad still holds a slim chance of advancing.

    Here's How RCB Can Secure a Spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs:

    Condition 1: RCB must win all of their remaining three league matches without fail. Accumulating three more wins would bring Bengaluru's total to 7 victories and 14 points. Currently sporting a Net Run Rate of -0.049, RCB's NRR is likely to improve as the league stage concludes.

    Condition 2: In addition to securing three wins, RCB needs Sunrisers Hyderabad or Lucknow Super Giants to secure no more than one victory in their remaining league fixtures. Both teams currently boast 12 points from 10 games.

    Condition 3: However, RCB's aspirations also hinge on Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, each with 10 points at present, not securing more than two wins.

    Condition 4: Furthermore, Punjab Kings, also vying for a top 4 finish, mustn't win all of their remaining 4 games. Presently, they sit on eight points from 10 matches.

    Even a single loss in the upcoming three matches could derail RCB's campaign. While winning all remaining fixtures is imperative, RCB stands to benefit from achieving victory with substantial margins, thereby bolstering their Net Run Rate.

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 3:04 PM IST
