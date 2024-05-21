Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Nita Ambani's message to Mumbai Indians team after disappointing season

    Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani delivered a heartfelt message to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and other team members following a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign. 

    IPL 2024: Nita Ambani's message to Mumbai Indians team after disappointing season
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 21, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani delivered an inspiring message to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and the rest of the team following a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign.

    The Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the 10-team points table, managing only 4 wins from 10 matches. This season saw Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, a decision that remained a focal point throughout the campaign. As the Mumbai Indians squad gathered for one last time this season, owner Nita Ambani candidly acknowledged the disappointing performance and emphasized the need for a thorough review.

    In a video shared on social media, Mrs. Ambani reflected on the season's outcome, speaking as both an owner and a dedicated fan.

    "A disappointing season for all of us. Things didn't go the way we wanted, but I'm still a huge Mumbai Indians fan, not just an owner. Wearing the Mumbai Indians jersey is a huge honor and privilege. We will go back, review, and think about what happened," Ambani said.

    Mrs. Ambani also addressed the Indian quartet of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024.

    "To Rohit, Hardik, Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), and (Jasprit) Bumrah, I think all Indians are cheering for you. We wish you all the best," she added.

    The T20 World Cup 2024 campaign kicks off for the Indian team on June 5 with their first match against Ireland, preceded by a warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: What happens if the Qualifier 1 gets washed out due to rain? Explained!

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
