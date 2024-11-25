IPL 2025 mega auction: Washington Sundar SOLD to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore; fans dub buy 'ati Sundar'

Washington Sundar was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore on the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Monday.

IPL 2025 mega auction: Washington Sundar SOLD to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore; fans dub buy 'ati Sundar' snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

On Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction, all-rounder Washington Sundar was sold to Gujarat Titans for a hefty Rs 3.20 crore at the glittering event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday. The bidding war for the 25-year-old, who has been a key player in previous IPL seasons, saw intense competition from Lucknow Super Giants before the Titans ultimately secured him with the winning bid.

Sundar, who had a quiet IPL 2024 due to limited appearances under the Impact Player rule, has been a part of the IPL since 2017, starting with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. His early IPL career showcased his impressive bowling skills, especially in the powerplay, where he maintained an economy rate of just 6.16. Over the years, Sundar has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, with his performances being consistent, even if not always in the limelight.

The Gujarat Titans' purchase of Sundar has excited fans, with many lauding the move as a solid investment in his potential. The all-rounder’s ability to deliver both with the ball and bat has made him a valuable asset for any team. Fans have been quick to react on social media, dubbing the acquisition as 'Ati Sundar,' a playful reference to his consistent rise in the IPL.

Gujarat Titan fans react to Washington Sundar's buy

Meanwhile, some high-profile players, including Indian opener Prithvi Shaw and seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, failed to attract any bids during the auction, leaving many surprised. New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips were also unsold, much to the disappointment of their supporters.

In contrast, experienced players like South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and West Indies’ Rovman Powell were successfully bought by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively, for Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.50 crore. Despite his established IPL record, seasoned India batter Ajinkya Rahane went unsold, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the mega auction.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 Crore, fans call it 'absolute steal' dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 crore, fans call it 'absolute steal'

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Anshul Kamboj, Haryana all-rounder bought by MI for Rs 3.4 crore? vkp

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Anshul Kamboj, Haryana all-rounder bought by MI for Rs 3.4 crore?

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Allah Ghazanfar, the Afghanistan spinner bought by MI for Rs 4.80 crore? snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Allah Ghazanfar, the Afghanistan spinner bought by MI for Rs 4.80 crore?

IPL 2025 mega auction: Akash Deep SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8 crore; fans laud 'great pick' snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Akash Deep SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8 crore; fans laud 'great pick'

IPL 2025 mega auction: Deepak Chahar SOLD to Mumbai Indians for 9.25 crore; MI fans chant ala re snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Deepak Chahar SOLD to Mumbai Indians for 9.25 crore; MI fans chant 'ala re'

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond dmn

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 Crore, fans call it 'absolute steal' dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 crore, fans call it 'absolute steal'

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH) shk

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH)

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon