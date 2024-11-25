IPL 2025 mega auction: Washington Sundar SOLD to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore; fans dub buy 'ati Sundar'

Washington Sundar was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore on the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Monday.

On Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction, all-rounder Washington Sundar was sold to Gujarat Titans for a hefty Rs 3.20 crore at the glittering event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday. The bidding war for the 25-year-old, who has been a key player in previous IPL seasons, saw intense competition from Lucknow Super Giants before the Titans ultimately secured him with the winning bid.

Sundar, who had a quiet IPL 2024 due to limited appearances under the Impact Player rule, has been a part of the IPL since 2017, starting with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. His early IPL career showcased his impressive bowling skills, especially in the powerplay, where he maintained an economy rate of just 6.16. Over the years, Sundar has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, with his performances being consistent, even if not always in the limelight.

The Gujarat Titans' purchase of Sundar has excited fans, with many lauding the move as a solid investment in his potential. The all-rounder’s ability to deliver both with the ball and bat has made him a valuable asset for any team. Fans have been quick to react on social media, dubbing the acquisition as 'Ati Sundar,' a playful reference to his consistent rise in the IPL.

Meanwhile, some high-profile players, including Indian opener Prithvi Shaw and seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, failed to attract any bids during the auction, leaving many surprised. New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips were also unsold, much to the disappointment of their supporters.

In contrast, experienced players like South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and West Indies’ Rovman Powell were successfully bought by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively, for Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.50 crore. Despite his established IPL record, seasoned India batter Ajinkya Rahane went unsold, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the mega auction.

