IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants seal a 20-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy stadium

Lucknow Super Giants clinch a 20-run victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, marking RCB's second home defeat this season. Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and Mayank Yadav shine as they contribute significantly to LSG's triumph.

In pursuit of a target of 182, RCB's top-order, including Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green, falter early in the chase.

LSG, batting first, set a formidable total of 181/5 on a challenging surface. Quinton de Kock's explosive start and a solid partnership with skipper KL Rahul laid a strong foundation. Despite losing Devdutt Padikkal early, LSG's momentum was maintained by de Kock and Marcus Stoinis, who forged a crucial fifty-plus partnership. Although Glenn Maxwell managed to break the partnership, RCB's hopes were dashed when Nicholas Pooran, given a lifeline by Anuj Rawat in the 17th over, unleashed a barrage of sixes in the final stretch, propelling LSG beyond the 180-run mark and securing victory for the visitors led by Rahul.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Skipper, Faf du Plessis in the post match interview: “Yeah. Spot on. Two good players. Quinton de Kock was on 20 or 25 and Nicky P on two and we dropped them. 60-65 extra runs and in IPL, mistakes like these can cost you.

(On facing Mayank Yadav) Initially, for any young pacer to come through, to face them with a new action, it takes some time for the batters to adjust to see how the ball comes out. I was impressed with his pace. But what’s more impressing is his control of lengths. That’s hard to get with extra pace.

I think we were not good in bowling. We were poor in the powerplay. We gave too many loose balls in their strong areas. Glenn Maxwell brought back really well. In the death overs, we did well to restrict them. But while chasing, you need partnerships. That’s basic. Disappointing that we didn’t get it with the bat and we need some strong characters in the dressing room to chase it down."

