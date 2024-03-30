IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow Super Giants seek first win against Punjab Kings at home

In the ongoing IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants are set to clash with Punjab Kings in a thrilling encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Led by KL Rahul, LSG is determined to secure their maiden victory after a disappointing 20-run loss to Rajasthan Royals. With zero points on the board, the Super Giants are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2024 standings. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will be eager to bounce back from their recent defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore as they aim for redemption in this crucial match.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

