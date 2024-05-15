Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir stands up for Hardik Pandya amid captaincy criticism

    Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir defends Hardik Pandya against mounting criticism over his captaincy role for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024, highlighting the need for fair evaluation amidst comparisons with other cricketing legends.

    cricket IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir stands up for Hardik Pandya amid captaincy criticism osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 15, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder for the Indian cricket team, has been under scrutiny for his performance as captain of the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2024. His appointment as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, drew criticism from some fans, particularly as Mumbai Indians struggled to secure victories, winning only 4 out of 13 matches in the competition. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and former South African cricketer AB De Villiers also joined the conversation, questioning Pandya's leadership.

    Gautam Gambhir, former India batter and current Kolkata Knight Riders mentor, expressed dissatisfaction with the intense criticism aimed at Hardik. He pointed out the lacklustre captaincy records of both Pietersen and De Villiers, particularly highlighting De Villiers' failure to secure an IPL title with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gambhir argued that aside from personal scores, De Villiers hasn't contributed significantly to team achievements in the IPL.

    In an interview with Sportskeeda, Gambhir emphasised the need to evaluate captains based on comparable standards, noting that Pandya, despite criticism, remains an IPL-winning captain.

    While Kolkata Knight Riders have secured their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are still fighting for a top-four finish. The Bengaluru side must win their final league match against the Chennai Super Kings and hope for other results to fall in their favour to keep their playoff hopes alive.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals keep playoff dreams alive with victory over Lucknow Super Giants

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's path to semi-final in Guyana hinges on knockout success osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's path to semi-final in Guyana hinges on knockout success

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals keep playoff dreams alive with victory over Lucknow Super Giants osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals keep playoff dreams alive with victory over Lucknow Super Giants

    Cricket AB de Villiers clarifies controversial remarks regarding Hardik Pandya's captaincy amid growing scrutiny osf

    AB de Villiers clarifies controversial remarks regarding Hardik Pandya's captaincy amid growing scrutiny

    Cricket Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam brilliance seals T20I series triumph over Ireland osf

    Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam brilliance seals T20I series triumph over Ireland

    cricket BCCI's informal talks with IPL coach Stephen Fleming sparks speculation for Indian cricket's team osf

    BCCI's informal talks with IPL coach Stephen Fleming sparks speculation for Indian cricket's team

    Recent Stories

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH

    7 things to keep in mind while investing in stocks RKK

    7 things to keep in mind while investing in stocks

    Summer Fun! Rose to Pistachio: 5 Kulfis you should not miss ATG EAI

    Summer Fun! Rose to Pistachio: 5 Kulfis you should not miss

    Modi is a remarkable leader Noted Pakistani-American businessman predicts PM's return for third term snt

    'Modi is a remarkable leader': Noted Pakistani-American businessman predicts PM's return for third term

    Nagaland state lottery result May 15, 2024: Today's winning numbers RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result May 15, 2024: Today's winning numbers

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon