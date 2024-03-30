Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: LSG's Mayank Yadav bowls fastest ball of the season; clocks 155.8 kmph as fans go berserk

    Mayank Yadav from the Lucknow Super Giants ignites IPL 2024 with a lightning-fast delivery clocked at 155.8 kmph.

    IPL 2024: LSG's Mayank Yadav bowls fastest ball of the season; clocks 155.8 kmph as fans go berserk
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 10:40 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giant's 21-year-old speedster Mayank Yadav set IPL 2024 season on fire by bowling the fastest delivery so far against Punjab Kings on Saturday. The Lucknow lad clocked 155.8 kmph during the thrilling encounter, which sent fans of LSG into a tizzy. 

    With this delivery, Mayank Yadav topped the charts of fastest delivery bowled so far in IPL 2024, 

    Hailing from Delhi, Mayank has previously represented his state in domestic cricket, boasting a commendable record of 10 T20 matches and 17 List A encounters. Across formats, he has scalped a total of 46 wickets, underlining his potential as a rising talent in the cricketing arena.

    Adding to his stellar debut performance, Mayank Yadav also claimed the title of delivering the fastest ball of the season, registering a staggering 155.8 kmph. His impactful contribution included the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the 12th over, dismantling PBKS' formidable 102-run opening partnership.

    Here are some of the other tweets: 

    Also Read: IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: While fans boo Hardik, his brother Krunal cheered with 'Pandya, Pandya' chants (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
