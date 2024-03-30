Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: While fans boo Hardik, his brother Krunal cheered with 'Pandya, Pandya' chants (WATCH)

    Witness the electrifying atmosphere as LSG fans rally behind Krunal Pandya with thunderous chants of 'Pandya, Pandya' following his remarkable performance against PBKS in IPL 2024. Experience the fervor captured in this captivating viral video.

    cricket IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS: While fans boo Hardik, his brother Krunal cheered with 'Pandya, Pandya' chants (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 10:26 PM IST

    While fans may be trolling Hardik Pandya on the field, his brother Krunal is receiving a contrasting reception. Experience the electric atmosphere as LSG fans unite in support of Krunal Pandya, showering him with thunderous chants of 'Pandya, Pandya' after his outstanding performance against PBKS in IPL 2024. Immerse yourself in the passion and excitement captured in this captivating viral video.

    The innings concludes with a commendable performance from the Lucknow Super Giants, who opted to bat first and posted a formidable total of 199 on the scoreboard. They displayed an impressive surge in the last five overs, adding 53 runs and concluding their innings on a high note. Despite the Punjab Kings managing to take eight wickets overall, their bowling was plagued by loose deliveries, setting them up for a challenging task ahead.

    Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul provided a solid start for the Lucknow Super Giants at the crease. While Rahul showcased promising form with a quickfire 15 off nine balls before his dismissal in the fourth over, Devdutt Padikkal's aggressive start yielded nine runs off six balls before his exit in the sixth over, leaving the Super Giants at 54/2 at the end of the powerplay.

    de Kock continued to anchor the innings alongside Marcus Stoinis, forging a partnership for the third wicket until Stoinis fell for 19 runs in the ninth over. Skipper Nicholas Pooran entered the fray at number five, contributing to steady boundary accumulation alongside de Kock, preventing the Kings from gaining control.

    Despite the Kings' efforts, they struggled to contain the scoring rate. de Kock reached a well-earned fifty off 34 balls, but Arshdeep Singh's crucial breakthrough dismissed him for 54 runs, breaking the 47-run partnership. Pooran, meanwhile, showcased aggressive play, amassing a quickfire 42 off 21 balls before falling victim to an unfortunate dismissal.

    Enter Krunal Pandya, who ensured the Super Giants maintained momentum post-Pooran's departure. Pandya's explosive innings, comprising powerful strokes in the latter overs, propelled his side to a commanding total. His unbeaten 43 off just 22 balls powered the Super Giants to 199/8 by the end of their allotted 20 overs.

    Among the bowlers, Sam Curran stood out for the Punjab Kings, impressively claiming three wickets while conceding only 28 runs in his four overs. Arshdeep Singh also made notable contributions with figures of 2/30 in three overs. Now, it's up to the Kings' batters to rise to the challenge and chase down the target. Stay tuned as the thrilling chase is set to unfold shortly.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: CSK legend Dhoni's picture flexing his biceps at 42 goes viral; fans go berserk

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 10:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK legend Dhoni's picture flexing his biceps at 42 goes viral; fans go berserk osf

    IPL 2024: CSK legend Dhoni's picture flexing his biceps at 42 goes viral; fans go berserk

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar shares heartwarming video of young girl playing cricket in Sopore, Kashmir (WATCH) osf

    Sachin Tendulkar shares heartwarming video of young girl playing cricket in Sopore, Kashmir (WATCH)

    cricket Indian T20 World Cup squad announcement expected by late April: BCCI source osf

    Indian T20 World Cup squad announcement expected by late April: BCCI source

    Football AIFF responds to alleged assault on women footballers: Deepak Sharma asked to step back amid investigation osf

    AIFF responds to alleged assault on women footballers: Deepak Sharma asked to step back amid investigation

    cricket IPL 2024: KL Rahul benched from captaincy role: Nicholas Pooran steps in for LSG vs PBKS clash osf

    IPL 2024: KL Rahul benched from captaincy role: Nicholas Pooran steps in for LSG vs PBKS clash

    Recent Stories

    India Zindabad 23 Pakistanis thank Indian Navy for saving them from Somali pirates; WATCH viral video snt

    'India Zindabad': 23 Pakistanis thank Indian Navy for saving them from Somali pirates; WATCH viral video

    Will fight together Wives of jailed Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren meet in Delhi (WATCH) snt

    'Will fight together': Wives of jailed Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren meet in Delhi (WATCH)

    Gaza war: IDF says three senior Hamas terrorists eliminated in Shifa hospital operation snt

    Gaza war: IDF says three senior Hamas terrorists eliminated in Shifa hospital operation

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK legend Dhoni's picture flexing his biceps at 42 goes viral; fans go berserk osf

    IPL 2024: CSK legend Dhoni's picture flexing his biceps at 42 goes viral; fans go berserk

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar shares heartwarming video of young girl playing cricket in Sopore, Kashmir (WATCH) osf

    Sachin Tendulkar shares heartwarming video of young girl playing cricket in Sopore, Kashmir (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon