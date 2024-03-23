Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Former SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar nears remarkable milestone of 150 wickets

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar nears a milestone as he aims to become the first Indian bowler with 150 wickets for a single IPL franchise.

    cricket IPL 2024: Former SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar nears remarkable milestone of 150 wickets osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a cornerstone of Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2014, stands on the cusp of a remarkable achievement as his team gears up to face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 opener. Just four wickets away from reaching 150 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kumar is poised to become the first Indian bowler to accomplish this feat for a single franchise in the league. Previously, only Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) and Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) have achieved the milestone for a single team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

    Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer's return from a prolonged injury hiatus, with IPL's marquee signings, Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, set to showcase their prowess in an eagerly anticipated clash.

    As KKR undergoes strategic additions while retaining the core of their squad, the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, now in his second innings as a mentor, alongside head coach Chandrakant Pandit, will be pivotal for the team's resurgence. Gambhir's tenure as captain saw KKR's golden run from 2011-2017, including two IPL titles and multiple playoff appearances.

    KKR's acquisition of Mitchell Starc, at a record sum of Rs 24.75 crore, places immense pressure on the left-arm pacer to deliver. Alongside Andre Russell, Starc holds the mantle of experience in KKR's pace arsenal, making workload management crucial for their success in the tournament.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Suresh Raina acknowledges MS Dhoni's leadership during CSK's victory over RCB

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Suresh Raina acknowledges MS Dhoni's leadership during CSK's victory over RCB osf

    IPL 2024: Suresh Raina acknowledges MS Dhoni's leadership during CSK's victory over RCB

    cricket IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik contemplates retirement amidst RCB's defeat to CSK in the season opener osf

    IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik contemplates retirement amidst RCB's defeat to CSK in the season opener

    cricket IPL 2024: Nitish Rana gives update on Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of KKR's opener against SRH osf

    IPL 2024: Nitish Rana gives update on Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of KKR's opener against SRH

    IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to beats of 'Appadi Podu' during clash against CSK; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to beats of 'Appadi Podu' during clash against CSK; WATCH viral video

    cricket Twitter abuzz as Mustafizur Rahman sparkles in CSK's impressive victory in Chepauk osf

    Twitter abuzz as Mustafizur Rahman sparkles in CSK's impressive victory against RCB in Chepauk

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in 12 districts on March 23; Kollam, Palakkad to experience high temperatures anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in 12 districts; Kollam, Palakkad to experience high temperatures

    Sri Lanka to Nepal 7 budget-friendly international countries to visit THIS summers gcw eai

    7 budget-friendly international countries to visit THIS summers

    cricket IPL 2024: Suresh Raina acknowledges MS Dhoni's leadership during CSK's victory over RCB osf

    IPL 2024: Suresh Raina acknowledges MS Dhoni's leadership during CSK's victory over RCB

    Holi celebrations in Delhi Metro goes viral, sparks debate on social media (WATCH) gcw

    Holi celebrations in Delhi Metro goes viral, sparks debate on social media (WATCH)

    You can now design Nothing's special edition smartphone; Check out all details here gcw

    You can now design Nothing's special edition smartphone; Check out all details here

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon