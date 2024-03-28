IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's explosive 84* propels Rajasthan Royals to formidable total against Delhi Capitals

Riyan Parag's scintillating unbeaten knock of 84 runs off just 45 balls lifts Rajasthan Royals to a commanding total of 185/5 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL, showcasing his batting prowess and setting the stage for an exciting clash.

Riyan Parag silenced his critics with a dazzling unbeaten knock of 84 runs off just 45 balls, guiding Rajasthan Royals to a formidable total of 185/5 in 20 overs. Despite a shaky start, with early dismissals of key batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals found their footing thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's quickfire cameo of 29 runs from 19 balls.

Parag, after initially settling in, unleashed his aggressive side and formed a crucial partnership with Dhruv Jurel, who contributed 20 runs off 12 balls. Parag's onslaught in the slog overs propelled Rajasthan's innings, as he smashed his way to a fifty-plus score after 17 IPL innings. His ferocious hitting, particularly against Anrich Nortje in the final over, yielded 25 runs, including three fours and two sixes.

While Delhi Capitals' bowlers showed promise early on, they struggled to contain the Royals' onslaught in the latter half of the innings. Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav managed to take only one wicket each for the Capitals.

With Delhi Capitals needing 186 runs to secure their first win of the season, the stage is set for an intriguing chase. Will they succeed? Only time will reveal. Stay tuned for the action-packed chase ahead.