    IPL 2024: Dhanashree Verma extends heartfelt wishes to Yuzvendra Chahal on his 150th match (WATCH)

    Ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal's landmark 150th IPL match, his wife Dhanashree Verma shares a touching message of support and pride.

    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 8:54 PM IST

    Ahead of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's milestone 150th IPL match, his wife, Dhanashree Verma, shared a touching message expressing pride in his accomplishments. Chahal, who transitioned to Rajasthan Royals in 2022 after his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been a pivotal figure for his new team. Verma commended his dedication and performance, reaffirming her unwavering support as his "biggest cheerleader." As Chahal embarks on this special occasion, Verma's message resonates with affection and encouragement, encapsulating the essence of their bond.

    "Hey Yuzi, congratulations for your 150th IPL game. I have said this before also and I will say this today also. Congratulations, we are super proud of you and the way you have contributed to your previous team and now to Rajasthan Royals. We are super proud of how you play your game and every time you come back with a bang. We all love you for that. Whenever match is under pressure. you are just that one bowler who comes and takes that wicket," Dhanashree Verma said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals.

    "I am your biggest cheerleader and I will always support you 100 per cent. Enjoy your 150th IPL match. Halla bol."

    In other IPL news, Gujarat Titans opted to field first against Rajasthan Royals in their 2024 encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With both teams eyeing crucial points, the match promises an exhilarating battle between the table-toppers and the determined challengers.

    Also Read: Speculation surrounds Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians: Ex-MI star's comment spark interest

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 8:58 PM IST
