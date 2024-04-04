Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: CSK players relish Hyderabad's iconic biryani ahead of their clash against SRH (WATCH)

    Ahead of their IPL 2024 match against SRH, Chennai Super Kings players indulge in a delightful biryani feast hosted by former teammate Ambati Rayudu in Hyderabad.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    Ahead of their clash against SRH in Hyderabad, CSK players were treated to a delightful biryani party hosted by their former teammate, Ambati Rayudu. The Chennai squad arrived in Hyderabad for their IPL 2024 fixture, scheduled for April 5, Friday, and seized the opportunity to relish the traditional dish of Hyderabad during their visit.

    The CSK franchise shared a heartwarming picture on their social media platform, capturing the joyous moment as CSK stars, including Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dubey, and Mukesh Chaudhary, posed alongside the gracious host, Rayudu. This isn't the first time Rayudu has extended such hospitality to the Super Kings; during IPL 2023, he initiated the biryani tradition for his teammates, a gesture he continued despite his retirement from IPL cricket for CSK. The franchise fondly captioned the post, "The Mandatory Biryani Party when in ATR's town!"

    Amidst the culinary delight, the CSK players savoured the authentic flavours of Hyderabadi biryani, gearing up for their crucial match. Rayudu, donning a CSK jersey, joined his former teammate and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a memorable click.

    Despite concluding his illustrious IPL career on a high note with CSK clinching their 5th title, Rayudu remains deeply connected to the franchise and its players. His camaraderie was further showcased when he was invited by Dhoni to lift the IPL trophy in 2023, a heartwarming moment shared with his former captain and Jadeja.

    The CSK squad arrived in Hyderabad on April 2, Tuesday, exuding style in their airport attire. Following their encounter with SRH, Chennai will return to their home turf at Chepauk, hosting KKR on April 8, Monday, marking their second away game of the season. Despite a setback in their opening fixture against Delhi in Vizag, CSK demonstrated their prowess by securing victories against RCB and Gujarat, reinforcing their reputation as formidable contenders in IPL 2024.

    Also Read: IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Preview: Will Mustafizur-less CSK secure win over unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad?

