Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Preview: Will Mustafizur-less CSK secure win over unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad?

    Get ready for an exciting clash in IPL 2024 as the Chennai Super Kings, missing their key bowler Mustafizur Rahman, take on the unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

    cricket IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Preview: Will Mustafizur-less CSK secure win over unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad? osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    As Chennai Super Kings gear up to take on an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL clash on Friday, the absence of their key bowler Mustafizur Rahman will demand a refined all-round performance from them. Known for their consistency, CSK aims to bounce back from their recent loss against Delhi Capitals and regain their momentum in the tournament.

    CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged the possibility of occasional performance dips in the lengthy tournament, emphasising the need for readiness against the moving ball, particularly after their struggles against Delhi.

    Despite widespread calls for MS Dhoni to bat higher up the order following his impactful innings in the previous match, the team strategy seems inclined towards utilising other finishers like Shivam Dube and Sameer Rizvi before him.

    With Mustafizur's absence, CSK faces a strategic challenge in reshaping their bowling combination, possibly introducing replacements like Mukesh Choudhary while Shardul Thakur remains sidelined.

    On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad seeks to capitalise on home advantage, aiming to rectify their recent batting failure against Gujarat Titans.

    While Mayank Agarwal's form remains a concern, SRH's bowling unit, led by Pat Cummins, has shown promise with tight spells, though support from other bowlers like Jaydev Unadkat and Mayank Markande will be crucial.

    The high-scoring nature of the pitch in previous games hints at another potentially thrilling encounter dominated by big hits.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Video of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Rishabh Pant after KKR's win over DC breaks the Internet (WATCH)

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Video of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Rishabh Pant after KKR's win over DC breaks the Internet (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Video of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Rishabh Pant after KKR's win over DC breaks the Internet (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: 'Virat, I want you to...' RCB legend AB de Villiers has a message for Kohli (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: 'Virat, I want you to...' RCB legend AB de Villiers has a message for Kohli (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for second slow over rate offence snt

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for second slow over rate offence

    IPL 2024: KKR dominates DC with spectacular 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam osf

    IPL 2024: KKR dominates DC with spectacular 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam

    IPL 2024: Andre Russell left in awe by Ishant Sharma's yorker (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Andre Russell left in awe by Ishant Sharma's yorker (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Sunita Kejriwal's address grabs attention with photo of 'Delhi CM in jail' alongside Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar gcw

    Sunita Kejriwal's address grabs attention with photo of 'Delhi CM in jail' alongside Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad

    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response! vkp

    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response!

    Why retinol is considered best for skin? Know benefits, uses and more rkn eai

    Why retinol is considered best for skin? Know benefits, uses and more

    Explained How Taiwan's tallest building 'Taipei 101' survived strongest earthquake in 25 years (WATCH) snt

    Explained: How Taiwan's tallest building 'Taipei 101' survived strongest earthquake in 25 years (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon