IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Preview: Will Mustafizur-less CSK secure win over unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Get ready for an exciting clash in IPL 2024 as the Chennai Super Kings, missing their key bowler Mustafizur Rahman, take on the unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As Chennai Super Kings gear up to take on an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL clash on Friday, the absence of their key bowler Mustafizur Rahman will demand a refined all-round performance from them. Known for their consistency, CSK aims to bounce back from their recent loss against Delhi Capitals and regain their momentum in the tournament.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged the possibility of occasional performance dips in the lengthy tournament, emphasising the need for readiness against the moving ball, particularly after their struggles against Delhi.

Despite widespread calls for MS Dhoni to bat higher up the order following his impactful innings in the previous match, the team strategy seems inclined towards utilising other finishers like Shivam Dube and Sameer Rizvi before him.

With Mustafizur's absence, CSK faces a strategic challenge in reshaping their bowling combination, possibly introducing replacements like Mukesh Choudhary while Shardul Thakur remains sidelined.

On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad seeks to capitalise on home advantage, aiming to rectify their recent batting failure against Gujarat Titans.

While Mayank Agarwal's form remains a concern, SRH's bowling unit, led by Pat Cummins, has shown promise with tight spells, though support from other bowlers like Jaydev Unadkat and Mayank Markande will be crucial.

The high-scoring nature of the pitch in previous games hints at another potentially thrilling encounter dominated by big hits.

