    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings' bold strategy: Dhoni to bat at No. 8 thanks to 'impact player' rule

    Chennai Super Kings are shaking up their batting lineup in the IPL with Mahendra Singh Dhoni appearing at a surprising number eight position, all thanks to the 'Impact Player' rule.

    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    Hussey, the batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings, highlighted the impact of the 'Impact Player' rule, which has extended their batting lineup, enabling Mahendra Singh Dhoni to enter the fray as low as number eight in this IPL season. This rule, implemented from the 2023 edition, permits franchises to designate five substitutes, one of whom can substitute during a match.

    During their recent match against the Gujarat Titans, where CSK posted a formidable total of 206 for six, Dhoni's appearance at number eight surprised many, reflecting the team's strategy to maintain an aggressive approach. Hussey attributed this tactic to the directive from head coach Stephen Fleming, emphasising the freedom for the top-order batsmen to play aggressively, knowing they have support from the coaches and captain even if they get out attempting bold shots.

    Regarding the standout performances, Hussey praised Rachin Ravindra's explosive batting and emphasised facilitating his positive mindset to optimise his contributions. He also commended Ruturaj Gaikwad's tactical acumen and Sameer Rizvi's natural hitting ability, particularly against spinners, highlighting the decision to promote Rizvi ahead of Dhoni as a "masterstroke" by the team management.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate during match against CSK

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 3:09 PM IST
