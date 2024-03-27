IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate during match against CSK

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was on Wednesday fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs," an IPL statement said.

Gill's Gujarat Titans faced their inaugural defeat in this season's tournament, losing by 63 runs to defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. The team, captained by Gill for the first time in the IPL, secured victory in their debut match against Mumbai Indians by a margin of six runs.

Asked to bat first, CSK dished out a solid batting display to post a challenging 206 for six. In reply, GT struggled to reach 143/8 within their allotted 20 overs.

Shivam Dube (51 off 23 balls), Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 off 36 balls), and Rachin Ravindra (46 off 20 balls) delivered rapid-fire scores, supported by Sameer Rizvi (14) and Daryl Mitchell (24).

Rashid Khan (2/49) claimed two wickets for GT, while Sai Kishore (1/28), Spencer Johnson (1/35), and Mohit Sharma (1/36) secured one each.

Despite Sai Sudharsan's top score of 37 off 31 balls, GT's batting lineup, including David Miller (21) and Wriddhiman Saha (21), couldn't sustain the innings till the end.

Brief Score:

Chennai Super Kings: 206 for six in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 51; Rachin Ravindra 46, Ruturaj Gaikwad 46, Rashid Khan 2/49)

Gujarat Titans: 143 for 8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 37; Deepak Chahar 2/28, Mustafizur Rahman 2/30, Tushar Deshpande 2/21)

