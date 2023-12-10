India vs South Africa 1st T20I highlights: Opening match abandoned due to rain

The much-anticipated opening T20I clash between India and South Africa faced a disappointing end as persistent rain led to the abandonment of the match.

The inaugural T20I clash between India and South Africa came to an unfortunate halt as relentless rain led to the abandonment of the match without the toss taking place. Both teams faced drizzles upon arrival at Kingsmead, and the covered pitch further delayed the toss. Eventually, the match itself was postponed, resulting in overs being deducted from 8:10 pm IST onward. Transitioning from the ICC World Cup heartbreak, the focus now shifts to the next match at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Thursday.

As spectators slowly left Kingsmead amid dark clouds, falling rain, wet grass, and covered umbrellas and raincoats, the series remains level at 0-0 after the first match.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be without skipper Temba Bavuma, with Aiden Markram leading the side in the white-ball series. The Proteas aim to leverage their home games in preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Unfortunately, they also face the loss of Lungi Ngidi due to an ankle injury, pending a decision on his availability for the Test series.

India, coming off a convincing performance against Australia, seeks to maintain momentum with a young side led by Suryakumar Yadav. The team faces a challenging test against South Africa, known for their dominant record at home.

India’s T20I Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deep

