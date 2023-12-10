Azan Awais' century powers Pakistan to convincing victory over India in U19 Asia Cup 2023

In a thrilling U19 Asia Cup clash, Azan Awais' outstanding century steered Pakistan to an emphatic eight-wicket win against arch-rivals India in Dubai.

In a thrilling U19 Asia Cup encounter in Dubai, Pakistan emerged victorious with a resounding eight-wicket win over arch-rivals India. The clash unfolded with India setting a target of 260 runs, but Azan Awais' remarkable century paved the way for Pakistan's comfortable chase.

Azan Awais showcased exceptional batting prowess, crafting a classy century that propelled Pakistan towards the challenging target. His stellar performance played a pivotal role in steering Pakistan to victory, highlighting his resilience and skill on the Dubai pitch.

Earlier in the match, India had posted a competitive total of 259 for 9, thanks to significant contributions from Adarsh Singh, Uday Saharan, and Sachin Dhas. Adarsh Singh exhibited fine form with a notable score of 62, while Uday Saharan complemented the effort with a well-crafted half-century, contributing 60 runs to the total.

The tight pace bowling attack deployed by Pakistan initially kept India at bay, with the opposition facing formidable resistance. However, the dynamics of the game shifted during the partnership between Adarsh Singh and Uday Saharan for the third wicket. This crucial alliance turned the tables, offering India a fighting chance and setting the stage for an intense battle.

As the U19 Asia Cup continues, the clash between cricketing giants India and Pakistan adds another thrilling chapter to their historic rivalry. Azan Awais' standout century will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining moment in this high-stakes encounter, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next showdown in the tournament. Stay tuned for more updates as the U19 Asia Cup action unfolds in Dubai.

