Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Azan Awais' century powers Pakistan to convincing victory over India in U19 Asia Cup 2023

    In a thrilling U19 Asia Cup clash, Azan Awais' outstanding century steered Pakistan to an emphatic eight-wicket win against arch-rivals India in Dubai.

    Cricket Azan Awais' century powers Pakistan to convincing victory over India in U19 Asia Cup 2023 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 9:44 PM IST

    In a thrilling U19 Asia Cup encounter in Dubai, Pakistan emerged victorious with a resounding eight-wicket win over arch-rivals India. The clash unfolded with India setting a target of 260 runs, but Azan Awais' remarkable century paved the way for Pakistan's comfortable chase.

    Azan Awais showcased exceptional batting prowess, crafting a classy century that propelled Pakistan towards the challenging target. His stellar performance played a pivotal role in steering Pakistan to victory, highlighting his resilience and skill on the Dubai pitch.

    Earlier in the match, India had posted a competitive total of 259 for 9, thanks to significant contributions from Adarsh Singh, Uday Saharan, and Sachin Dhas. Adarsh Singh exhibited fine form with a notable score of 62, while Uday Saharan complemented the effort with a well-crafted half-century, contributing 60 runs to the total.

    The tight pace bowling attack deployed by Pakistan initially kept India at bay, with the opposition facing formidable resistance. However, the dynamics of the game shifted during the partnership between Adarsh Singh and Uday Saharan for the third wicket. This crucial alliance turned the tables, offering India a fighting chance and setting the stage for an intense battle.

    As the U19 Asia Cup continues, the clash between cricketing giants India and Pakistan adds another thrilling chapter to their historic rivalry. Azan Awais' standout century will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining moment in this high-stakes encounter, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next showdown in the tournament. Stay tuned for more updates as the U19 Asia Cup action unfolds in Dubai.

    Also Read: India vs South Africa 1st T20I - Rain plays spoilsport, toss delayed

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 9:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs South Africa 1st T20I - Rain plays spoilsport, toss delayed osf

    India vs South Africa 1st T20I - Rain plays spoilsport, toss delayed

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav shares insights on leading India in T20Is amidst Hardik Pandya's injury osf

    Suryakumar Yadav shares insights on leading India in T20Is amidst Hardik Pandya's injury

    cricket Unusual scenes in BBL: Poor pitch conditions threaten match to be called off osf

    Unusual scenes in BBL: Poor pitch conditions threaten match to be called off

    cricket India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Watch live for free - streaming details and match preview osf

    India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Watch live for free - streaming details and match preview

    cricket "We fell short with the bat," remarks England captain Jos Buttler after 3rd ODI loss against West Indies osf

    "We fell short with the bat," remarks England captain Jos Buttler after 3rd ODI loss against West Indies

    Recent Stories

    Opposition INDIA blocs fourth meeting on December 19 in Delhi gcw

    INDIA bloc's fourth meeting on December 19 in Delhi

    cricket India vs South Africa 1st T20I - Rain plays spoilsport, toss delayed osf

    India vs South Africa 1st T20I - Rain plays spoilsport, toss delayed

    Football JISL 2023-24: Juan Mera expresses emotional return to Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium in Kolkata osf

    ISL 2023-24: Juan Mera expresses emotional return to Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium

    Flipkart sale Here is you can buy iPhone 14 Plus under Rs 35000 Check deal details gcw

    Flipkart sale: Here's you can buy iPhone 14 Plus under Rs 35,000; Check deal details

    Football Happy Birthday Gonzalo Higuain: 10 quotes by former Argentinian star osf

    Happy Birthday Gonzalo Higuain: 10 quotes by former Argentinian star

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon