Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India suffered a loss to a team that didn't qualify for the World Cup'; Venkatesh Prasad criticises Pandya

    Venkatesh Prasad, a former Indian cricketer, didn't hold back in his criticism of Captain Hardik Pandya and Head Coach Rahul Dravid following India's series defeat against West Indies. 

    Cricket 'India suffered a loss against a team that didn't qualify for the World Cup': Prasad criticises Pandya osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

    Venkatesh Prasad strongly criticised Hardik Pandya and Rahul Dravid, accusing them of lacklustre performances in white-ball cricket and questionable strategic decisions throughout the series. On Sunday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, Team India faced a decisive defeat and lost the series 3-2 to the West Indies. Despite the buzz surrounding their potential remarkable comeback in the T20I series against West Indies, the team's hopes were shattered as the hosts secured an impressive eight-wicket victory, marking their first-ever bilateral series win against India. Following this unexpected loss, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad didn't hold back in criticising captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Rahul Dravid for their underwhelming displays in white-ball cricket and their questionable tactical choices during the series.

    India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements #IndvWI

    — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023

    During the fifth and final T20I match of the series, India chose to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav fought a lone battle against the Windies' bowling attack, managing to score 61 runs off 45 balls, which led India to a total of 165 for nine. However, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran's exceptional 107-run partnership nearly sealed the victory for the West Indies, with Shai Hope ultimately finishing the chase. The West Indies successfully chased down 166 runs with two overs to spare.

    India needs to improve their skillset. Their is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowler’s can’t bat, batsmen can’t bowl.
    It’s important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favourite player but look at the larger good

    — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023

    In the aftermath of the series loss, Venkatesh Prasad reiterated his earlier comment about India being a "very ordinary limited-overs side," a statement he had initially made after India fell behind 0-2 in the series against West Indies. He pointed out the team's lacklustre performance in the ODI series, as well as their defeat against Bangladesh in the 50-over format last year.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Twitter erupts as Sanju Samson struggles in 5th T20I, raising speculations about his future

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Twitter erupts as Sanju Samson struggles in 5th T20I, raising speculations about his future osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Twitter erupts as Sanju Samson struggles in 5th T20I, raising speculations about his future

    Cricket Snake Intrusions in LPL 2023: Isuru Udana's close call amidst cricket action osf

    Snake Intrusions in LPL 2023: Isuru Udana's close call amidst cricket action

    Cricket 'Babar Azam wanted to...': Virat Kohli reveals what transpired in his first meeting with Pakistan star osf

    'Babar Azam wanted to...': Virat Kohli reveals what transpired in his first meeting with Pakistan star

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul's fitness update and prospects ahead of the marquee events osf

    Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul's fitness update and prospects ahead of the marquee event

    Cricket Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh's ODI captain for Asia Cup and World Cup osf

    Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh's ODI captain for Asia Cup and World Cup

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2023 Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for August 15 Check details routes to avoid gcw

    Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for August 15; Check details

    Pawan Kalyan turns good samaritan, saves police officer from being stamped by massive mob (WATCH VIDEO) RBA

    Pawan Kalyan turns good samaritan, saves police officer from being stamped by massive mob (WATCH VIDEO)

    'OMG 2' box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film garners Rs 43 crores; Know details vma

    'OMG 2' box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film garners Rs 43 crores; Know details

    Himachal Pradesh 7 killed in cloudburst in Solan schools colleges shut today gcw

    Himachal Pradesh: 7 killed in cloudburst in Solan; schools, colleges shut today

    Who is Upendra? Kannada actor in trouble after controversial remark on Dalit during FB live session RBA

    Who is Upendra? Kannada actor in trouble after controversial remark on Dalit during FB live session

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon