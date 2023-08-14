'India suffered a loss to a team that didn't qualify for the World Cup'; Venkatesh Prasad criticises Pandya

Venkatesh Prasad strongly criticised Hardik Pandya and Rahul Dravid, accusing them of lacklustre performances in white-ball cricket and questionable strategic decisions throughout the series. On Sunday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, Team India faced a decisive defeat and lost the series 3-2 to the West Indies. Despite the buzz surrounding their potential remarkable comeback in the T20I series against West Indies, the team's hopes were shattered as the hosts secured an impressive eight-wicket victory, marking their first-ever bilateral series win against India. Following this unexpected loss, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad didn't hold back in criticising captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Rahul Dravid for their underwhelming displays in white-ball cricket and their questionable tactical choices during the series.

India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements #IndvWI — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023

During the fifth and final T20I match of the series, India chose to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav fought a lone battle against the Windies' bowling attack, managing to score 61 runs off 45 balls, which led India to a total of 165 for nine. However, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran's exceptional 107-run partnership nearly sealed the victory for the West Indies, with Shai Hope ultimately finishing the chase. The West Indies successfully chased down 166 runs with two overs to spare.

India needs to improve their skillset. Their is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowler’s can’t bat, batsmen can’t bowl.

It’s important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favourite player but look at the larger good — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023

In the aftermath of the series loss, Venkatesh Prasad reiterated his earlier comment about India being a "very ordinary limited-overs side," a statement he had initially made after India fell behind 0-2 in the series against West Indies. He pointed out the team's lacklustre performance in the ODI series, as well as their defeat against Bangladesh in the 50-over format last year.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Twitter erupts as Sanju Samson struggles in 5th T20I, raising speculations about his future