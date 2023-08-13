IND vs WI 2023: Twitter erupts as Sanju Samson struggles in 5th T20I, raising speculations about his future

Despite Sanju Samson's remarkable performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), his journey with the national team has been marked by chances rather than consistent runs.

Akeal Hosein showcased his prowess with the new ball, delivering as expected and gifting West Indies a crucial advantage by dismissing the past match heroes, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, without causing much damage to their pockets. However, it was Tilak Varma who emerged as a standout performer, extending his remarkable streak in the series. In a spectacular display of batting finesse, he unleashed a barrage of boundaries against Alzarri Joseph during the final over of the Powerplay, propelling India past the 50-run mark within a mere six overs.

The partnership between Varma and the seasoned Suryakumar Yadav blossomed, amassing 49 runs for the third wicket. Amidst this partnership, a moment of brilliance arose from West Indies' Roston Chase, who exhibited extraordinary athleticism with a stunning return catch in the 8th over, dismissing Varma. Despite Varma's departure, Suryakumar Yadav continued his exceptional form, once again showcasing his prowess. However, his sensational performance was hampered by a lack of support from the other end.

Sanju Samson entered the scene with promising potential but found himself falling prey to an untimely dismissal, while the typically aggressive Hardik Pandya seemed to adopt a more cautious approach, which unfortunately didn't bear fruit. Undeterred by these setbacks, Suryakumar continued to grace the pitch with sublime shots, eventually achieving his 15th T20I fifty. Alas, his resilient innings came to an end as he fell lbw to Jason Holder after contributing a significant 61 runs off 45 balls.

As the innings progressed, India's momentum began to falter, with a few quick wickets falling towards the end. The formidable Romario Shepherd played a pivotal role in breaking India's rhythm, securing a couple of wickets during the 19th over. In the final stretch, Axar Patel made a valiant effort with a well-executed cameo, but his innings was cut short by an unfortunate dismissal in the penultimate ball.

In the closing moments of the innings, a glimmer of hope emerged as Mukesh, displaying determination and precision, managed to secure a boundary off the final delivery, nudging India's total to 165/9. The challenging journey to accumulate runs amidst wickets falling intermittently showcased both India's resilience and the West Indies' ability to capitalise on crucial moments. The match demonstrated that every run and wicket holds significance, shaping the narrative of a game that is as much a test of mental fortitude as it is of skill.

