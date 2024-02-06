India set to Tour Zimbabwe for five-match T20I series starting on 6th July 2024

Brace yourselves for a cricketing spectacle as India prepares to embark on a riveting tour to Zimbabwe, featuring a high-octane five-match T20 international series scheduled to kick off on the 6th of July. This much-anticipated cricket event promises exhilarating moments, showcasing the prowess of both teams in the thrilling world of international cricket.

The endorsement of this tour follows constructive discussions between Zimbabwe Cricket and the BCCI, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and cultivating a collaborative spirit between the two cricketing boards," stated a release from ZC. Expressing his excitement, ZC Chairman Mr Tavengwa Mukuhlani remarked, "Hosting India for a T20I series in July is a source of immense joy for us, marking our most significant international event at home this year." BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr Jay Shah affirmed, "Recognising Zimbabwe's current phase of reconstruction, the BCCI is committed to providing support to Zimbabwe Cricket in this crucial period. Our unwavering dedication to touring and aiding fellow member boards aligns with our mission to positively transform the cricketing landscape. The BCCI is committed to enhancing the strength and commercial viability of bilateral cricket."

Schedule

1st T20I: 6 July

2nd T20I: 7 July

3rd T20I: 10 July

4th T20I: 13 July

5th T20I: 14 July

