CRICKET

Happy Birthday Keshav Maharaj: 10 quotes by the South African spinner

Image credits: Instagram

Where Every Step Counts

"In cricket, as in life, the journey matters as much as the destination."

Image credits: Instagram

Beyond Success and Failure"

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts."

Image credits: Instagram

Handling Pressure

"The true measure of a player is how they handle pressure situations."

Image credits: Instagram

Patience, Perseverance, Teamwork

"Cricket teaches us patience, perseverance, and the power of teamwork."

Image credits: Instagram

Respect Opponents, Fear None

"Respect your opponents, but fear none. Confidence is key in cricket."

Image credits: Instagram

Adversity's Lesson

"Adversity is the best teacher. It shapes us into stronger, more resilient players."

Image credits: Instagram

Sportsmanship

"Stay humble in victory, gracious in defeat. Sportsmanship defines a true cricketer."

Image credits: Instagram

Love for the Game

"The love for the game drives us to give our best every time we step onto the field."

Image credits: Instagram

Fine Margins

"Cricket is a game of fine margins. Attention to detail separates the good from the great."

Image credits: Instagram

Cricket's Challenge

"Embrace the challenge, cherish the moments. Cricket is not just a game, it's a way of life."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One