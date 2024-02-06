Happy Birthday Keshav Maharaj: 10 quotes by the South African spinner

CRICKET
"In cricket, as in life, the journey matters as much as the destination."
"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts."
"The true measure of a player is how they handle pressure situations."
"Cricket teaches us patience, perseverance, and the power of teamwork."
"Respect your opponents, but fear none. Confidence is key in cricket."
"Adversity is the best teacher. It shapes us into stronger, more resilient players."
"Stay humble in victory, gracious in defeat. Sportsmanship defines a true cricketer."
"The love for the game drives us to give our best every time we step onto the field."
"Cricket is a game of fine margins. Attention to detail separates the good from the great."
"Embrace the challenge, cherish the moments. Cricket is not just a game, it's a way of life."