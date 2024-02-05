India climbs to second place in WTC rankings after dominant victory against England

India's resounding 106-run win over England in the second Test propels them four places up to the second spot in the World Test Championship rankings.

India catapulted four positions to secure the second spot in the World Test Championship rankings following their triumphant 106-run victory over England in the second Test held in Visakhapatnam on Monday. This notable win not only leveled the series but also allowed India to reclaim their second position, narrowing the point gap with the current leaders, Australia, in the ICC WTC 2023-25 standings.

Having previously slipped to fifth place after a rare setback in the opening Test in Hyderabad, India's point percentage rose to 52.77, trailing closely behind Australia's 55.00. The competition remains fierce in the top half of the table, with a mere 5% point percentage separating the top five teams.

Despite a brief stint at the top after the South Africa series, India yielded the leading position to Australia, who emerged victorious against Pakistan. The outstanding performance in Visakhapatnam has now set the stage for an intense third Test in the five-match series, scheduled to commence in Rajkot on February.

