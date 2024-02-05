Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Hope he...': Rohit Sharma's big statement on Jasprit Bumrah after India level series against England in Vizag

    Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma expresses hope for Jasprit Bumrah's comeback in the upcoming Australia series, addressing the pace bowler's back injury.

    cricket 'Hope he...': Rohit Sharma's big statement on Jasprit Bumrah after India level series against England in Vizag osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah showcased his brilliance, claiming nine wickets in India's triumphant 106-run win over England in the second Test. The victory leveled the five-match series, with Bumrah earning praise from Rohit Sharma, who hailed him as a "champion bowler." Bumrah's impactful performance and leadership earned him the Man of the Match title.

    Rohit Sharma acknowledged the challenges faced by a young and relatively inexperienced squad in the absence of seasoned players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul. Despite the youthfulness of the team, Sharma expressed pride in their impressive 106-run victory and emphasised the importance of giving confidence to the young players.

    Looking ahead, Rohit Sharma anticipates a tough series against England, acknowledging the opposition's strong cricketing history. The third Test of the series is set to begin on February 15 in Raikot.

    Rohit Sharma's optimism about Jasprit Bumrah's return coincides with the Indian team's success in the second Test against England, where a young squad showcased resilience and secured a significant victory.

    "Not too sure about Bumrah, I am hoping he plays next (last) two Tests (against Australia), we don't want to take any risks with him as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that also," Rohit said after the match against New Zealand on Tuesday.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India levels the series with a convincing 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 5:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India levels the series with a convincing 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam osf

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India levels the series with a convincing 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam

    Cricket Australia vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Sean Abbott's all-round performance guides Australia to an 83 run victory osf

    Australia vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Sean Abbott's all-round performance guides Australia to a 83 run victory

    Cricket NZ vs SA, 1st Test: Williamson and Ravindra shine with centuries as New Zealand dominates play on Day 1 osf

    NZ vs SA, 1st Test: Williamson and Ravindra shine with centuries as New Zealand dominates play on Day 1

    cricket India vs England, 2nd Test: Joe Root forced to leave the field due to a finger injury osf

    India vs England, 2nd Test: Joe Root forced to leave the field due to a finger injury

    cricket Selectors in the Dark: Uncertainty looms over Virat Kohli's participation in 3rd Test against England osf

    Selectors in the Dark: Uncertainty looms over Virat Kohli's participation in 3rd Test against England

    Recent Stories

    6 things water can do to your whiskey RKK EAI

    6 things water can do to your whiskey

    Photos Pooja Hegde looks stunning in Rs 5 lakh lehenga with organza dupatta RBA

    Photos: Pooja Hegde looks stunning in Rs 5.6 lakh lehenga with organza dupatta

    Cancel culture developing in Congress keeps relaunching 1 leader PM Modi in Lok Sabha gcw

    'Cancel culture developing in Congress, keeps relaunching 1 leader': PM Modi in Lok Sabha

    Real estate developers, BBMP officials accused of involvement in encroaching Yelenahalli Lake in Bengaluru vkp

    Real estate developers, BBMP officials accused of involvement in encroaching Yelenahalli Lake in Bengaluru

    Horrific bloodshed ambush in Northwest Pakistan police station claims 10 lives, leaves 6 injured (WATCH) avv

    Horrific bloodshed ambush in Northwest Pakistan police station claims 10 lives, leaves 6 injured (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon