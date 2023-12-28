IND vs SA, 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar unimpressed with India's energy levels on Day 3 at Centurion

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar criticised Rohit Sharma and the Indian team for their lackluster start on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. Expressing disappointment, Gavaskar highlighted the ineffective performance of the Indian bowlers against Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen. He emphasized that the team should have displayed more energy and enthusiasm at the beginning of the day's play.

Gavaskar commented on India's subpar fielding, pointing out errors by Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj that resulted in conceding runs. He also noted a missed opportunity by KL Rahul, who failed to hold on to an inside edge from Jansen. Gavaskar emphasised that such lackluster efforts were not acceptable, especially at the start of the day.

South Africa, in response to India's 245 all-out, reached 392 for 7 in their first innings by lunch on Day 3 of the opening Test. Despite dismissals of Dean Elgar (185) and Gerald Coetzee (19) in the morning session, the hosts extended their lead by 147 runs. Marco Jansen (72 not out) and Kagiso Rabada (1) were at the crease at the break.

In summary, Gavaskar's criticism underscores the need for India to improve their energy levels and overall performance in the ongoing Test match against South Africa.

