IND vs SA, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs questions Temba Bavuma's fitness and Proteas squad selection

During the ongoing first Test against India in Centurion, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma left the field due to a hamstring injury, marking the second such incident in the past two months. Expressing dissatisfaction with Bavuma's physical condition, former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs criticized his fitness and questioned his place in the Proteas squad. Bavuma, who suffered a similar hamstring injury recently, has faced ongoing fitness concerns, prompting Gibbs to label him as 'overweight' and raise doubts about his suitability in the team. Gibbs highlighted the irony of allowing unfit players to participate and questioned the coaching decisions.

As Bavuma's fitness undergoes daily assessment, doubts loom over his availability for the current Test match. The criticism comes amid Bavuma's ongoing struggles with injuries, with concerns raised about his decision to play through prior discomfort during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

