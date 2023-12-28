Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs questions Temba Bavuma's fitness and Proteas squad selection

    Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs criticises Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma's fitness and questions his place in the squad as Bavuma faces another hamstring injury during the ongoing Test against India. Gibbs, expressing dissatisfaction.

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs questions Temba Bavuma's fitness and Proteas squad selection osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    During the ongoing first Test against India in Centurion, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma left the field due to a hamstring injury, marking the second such incident in the past two months. Expressing dissatisfaction with Bavuma's physical condition, former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs criticized his fitness and questioned his place in the Proteas squad. Bavuma, who suffered a similar hamstring injury recently, has faced ongoing fitness concerns, prompting Gibbs to label him as 'overweight' and raise doubts about his suitability in the team. Gibbs highlighted the irony of allowing unfit players to participate and questioned the coaching decisions.

    As Bavuma's fitness undergoes daily assessment, doubts loom over his availability for the current Test match. The criticism comes amid Bavuma's ongoing struggles with injuries, with concerns raised about his decision to play through prior discomfort during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

    Also Read: AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Couple caught by surprise on Day 3 at the MCG (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 5:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Couple caught by surprise on Day 3 at the MCG (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Couple caught by surprise on Day 3 at the MCG (WATCH)

    cricket AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Mitchell Marsh's counter-attack rescues Australia on Day 3 in Melbourne osf

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Mitchell Marsh's counter-attack rescues Australia on Day 3 in Melbourne

    cricket IPL 2024: Coach Andy Flower sheds light on Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph acquisitions osf

    IPL 2024: Coach Andy Flower sheds light on Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph acquisitions

    cricket From cricketer to conman: The tale of deception and scams involving Rishabh Pant and others osf

    From cricketer to conman: The tale of deception and scams involving Rishabh Pant and others

    cricket Gautam Gambhir critiques Pakistan's Fielding; Discusses India's prospects for T20 World Cup 2024 osf

    Gautam Gambhir critiques Pakistan's Fielding; Discusses India's prospects for T20 World Cup 2024

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 69-year-old man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting girl with disabilities rkn

    Kerala: 69-year-old man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting girl with disabilities

    cricket AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Couple caught by surprise on Day 3 at the MCG (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Couple caught by surprise on Day 3 at the MCG (WATCH)

    Kerala: Man attacked for confronting gang drinking alcohol in Thrissur; one held anr

    Kerala: Man attacked for confronting gang drinking alcohol in Thrissur; one held

    Bengaluru's New Year's eve celebrations: Police mandate KYC for partygoers vkp

    Bengaluru's New Year's eve celebrations: Police mandate KYC for partygoers

    Ladakh to Hampi: 7 backpacking trips in India for New Year 2024 ATG

    Ladakh to Hampi: 7 backpacking trips in India for New Year 2024

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon