IND vs ENG: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar predicts innings defeat for England in Hyderabad Test

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar confidently predicts an innings defeat for England in the ongoing Hyderabad Test as India secures a substantial lead on Day 3.

In the ongoing Hyderabad Test against England, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar boldly predicts an innings defeat for the visiting team. With India establishing a substantial 190-run lead in the first innings, courtesy of stellar performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, Manjrekar sees the host team well-positioned to secure a comprehensive victory.

Despite the attacking displays by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who fell short of centuries, Manjrekar emphasises the significance of the lead. He also questions England captain Ben Stokes' bowling choices, particularly the delayed introduction of Joe Root, and suggests that both James Anderson and Mark Wood should have been included in the playing XI.

The prediction was made on Day 3 of the Test match, with India having a lead of 175 runs and two days remaining in the 5-day encounter. The article discusses Team India's performance, the captaincy decisions by Ben Stokes, and Manjrekar's observations on the playing XI selection.

Also Read: IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja shines with the bat as India build a dominant lead on Day 2