    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja shines with the bat as India build a dominant lead on Day 2

    Ravindra Jadeja's impressive innings and Axar Patel's aggressive batting marked Day 2 highlights as India builds a commanding lead against England in the Test match.

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja shines with the bat as India build a dominant lead on Day 2
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

    On Day 2, Joe Root made an early breakthrough by dismissing Jaiswal for 80 in the opening over. Foakes had a chance to dismiss Rahul on a duck off Root, but Gaffaney signaled it as a bye. Stokes at wide mid-on missed the ball, giving Gill a significant let-off. Hartley claimed his maiden Test wicket by getting Shubman Gill for 23.

    At Drinks in Session 1, India stood at 173/3 in 37 overs, with Rahul at 40*. The team reached 200 in 44.5 overs. Rahul and Iyer brought up a partnership of 50 runs between them, and Rahul achieved his fifty off 72 balls. Lunch was taken with IND at 222/3 in 50 overs, with Rahul at 55* and Iyer at 34*.

    Post-lunch, Iyer was dismissed on 35 by Rehan, and India took the lead in the 57th over. Jadeja survived an LBW decision through a successful review. Rahul and Jadeja formed a 50-run partnership for the 5th wicket. At Drinks in Session 2, India was at 281/4 in 63 overs, with Rahul at 86* and Jadeja at 27*.

    Rahul was dismissed by Hartley for 86 after the drinks interval. India reached 300 in 70.5 overs, and Jadeja and Bharat took the team to Tea at 309/5 in 76 overs, with Jadeja at 45* and Bharat at 9*. Jadeja, given OUT LBW, survived again after a successful review, reaching his fifty off 84 balls. He and Bharat added fifty between them for the sixth wicket.

    With the second new ball taken after 84 overs, India crossed a lead of 100 in the 86th over. Root struck, dismissing Bharat for 41, and a mix-up led to Ashwin being run out on one. At Drinks in Session 3, India stood at 367/7 in 94 overs, with Jadeja at 62* and Axar at 4*.

    India surpassed 400 in 106.2 overs, and Jadeja and Axar's partnership reached fifty off 115 balls. Axar's aggressive hitting with 4, 6, 4 concluded the day. At Stumps, India was at 421/7 in 110 overs, with Jadeja at 81* and Axar at 35*, leading England by 175 runs.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 5:50 PM IST
