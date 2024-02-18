IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance leads England to a massive 434-Run victory in Rajkot

Ravindra Jadeja's masterclass in the 3rd Test at Rajkot guides England to an emphatic 434-run victory over India.

In terms of runs, this marks India's largest-ever triumph in Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja's exuberant celebration follows his impressive five-wicket haul, symbolizing the complete dominance of the hosts. With this victory, India now leads the five-match series 2-1.

On Day 4, the final session belonged entirely to India. Resuming at 18/2, England's aspirations were swiftly quashed by Ravindra Jadeja, who dismissed Ollie Pope shortly after the tea break. Jonny Bairstow's stay at the crease was brief as Jadeja successfully trapped him in front for a mere 4 runs.

Under mounting pressure, Joe Root and Ben Stokes aimed to stabilize England with a 22-run partnership for the 5th wicket. However, Root's batting struggles persisted as he once again succumbed to Jadeja's bowling.

England's batting order crumbled in the face of India's relentless bowling attack, losing wickets at regular intervals. Stokes departed after contributing 15 runs, leaving England in a precarious position. A fleeting resistance surfaced from Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley, who combined for a 32-run partnership for the 8th wicket. However, Foakes' dismissal for 16 signaled the beginning of the end for England.

Ultimately, England succumbed to India's overwhelming dominance, getting bundled out for a mere 122 runs. India secured a resounding victory with a commanding margin of 434 runs. Jadeja emerged as India's standout performer with the ball, clinching 2 crucial wickets in the first innings and an impressive 5-wicket haul in the second. Adding to the triumph, the young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal claimed the spotlight with a magnificent double century (214*) in the second innings.

