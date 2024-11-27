Vaazhai to Lubber Pandhu: Top 5 low-budget Tamil hit movies of 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, let's take a look at the top 5 low-budget Tamil films that reaped profits at the box office.

This year has been full of surprises in Tamil cinema. While the flop of big-budget movies like Indian 2 and Ganguva was a shock, many small-budget films became huge hits. Let's look at the top 5.

Lover

Lover Lover, starring Manikandan as the hero, released in February, clashing with Rajini's Lal Salaam. Despite predictions of being overshadowed, Lover outperformed Lal Salaam at the box office. Made on a budget under Rs 5 crores, it earned a profit of Rs 13 crores.

Maharaja

Maharaja Maharaja, a crime thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi, released in June with a budget of 30 crores. It grossed over 100 crores at the box office. It's set for release in China on 40,000 screens, potentially earning further profits.

Vaazhai Vaazhai, directed by Mari Selvaraj, known for hits like Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, released in August with a Rs 10 crore budget. It performed well, grossing over Rs 30 crores at the box office.

Demonte Colony 2

Demonte Colony 2 Demonte Colony 2, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, starring Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, released on August 15th with a Rs 20 crore budget. It became a box office success, collecting over Rs 80 crores.

Lubber Pandhu

Lubber Pandhu Lubber Pandhu, starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh, directed by Thamizharasan Pachamuthu, was the most profitable low-budget film of 2024. Made on a Rs 5 crore budget, it grossed over Rs 50 crores.

