Vaazhai to Lubber Pandhu: Top 5 low-budget Tamil hit movies of 2024

 As 2024 comes to a close, let's take a look at the top 5 low-budget Tamil films that reaped profits at the box office.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 7:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 7:17 PM IST

This year has been full of surprises in Tamil cinema. While the flop of big-budget movies like Indian 2 and Ganguva was a shock, many small-budget films became huge hits. Let's look at the top 5.

article_image2

Lover

Lover

Lover, starring Manikandan as the hero, released in February, clashing with Rajini's Lal Salaam. Despite predictions of being overshadowed, Lover outperformed Lal Salaam at the box office. Made on a budget under Rs 5 crores, it earned a profit of Rs 13 crores.

article_image3

Maharaja

Maharaja

Maharaja, a crime thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi, released in June with a budget of 30 crores. It grossed over 100 crores at the box office. It's set for release in China on 40,000 screens, potentially earning further profits.

 

article_image4

Vaazhai

Vaazhai, directed by Mari Selvaraj, known for hits like Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, released in August with a Rs 10 crore budget. It performed well, grossing over Rs 30 crores at the box office.

article_image5

Demonte Colony 2

Demonte Colony 2

Demonte Colony 2, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, starring Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, released on August 15th with a Rs 20 crore budget. It became a box office success, collecting over Rs 80 crores.

article_image6

Lubber Pandhu

Lubber Pandhu

Lubber Pandhu, starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh, directed by Thamizharasan Pachamuthu, was the most profitable low-budget film of 2024. Made on a Rs 5 crore budget, it grossed over Rs 50 crores.

 

 

