South African cricket legend Mike Procter passes away at the age of 77

In a somber moment for cricket enthusiasts, the legendary South African all-rounder, Mike Procter, bids farewell at the age of 77. His passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable achievements and contributions to the sport.

Cricketing legend Mike Procter, a renowned South African all-rounder, passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday (February 17) following complications arising from heart surgery. A stalwart of his era, Procter's illustrious career included an impressive tally of 21,936 runs with 48 centuries and 1,417 wickets at a remarkable average of 19.53, featuring 70 five-wicket hauls across 401 first-class games.

Despite being hailed as one of South Africa's greatest cricketers, Procter's Test appearances were limited to seven matches against Australia due to the country's sporting isolation in the 1970s and 80s. Nevertheless, his extraordinary seam bowling, characterised by an unorthodox 'wrong foot' technique, saw him claim 41 wickets at an average of 15.02. His batting prowess was evident in the second of two series against Australia, where he averaged 34.83.

Procter's most impactful performances were with Gloucestershire, where he served as an overseas player for 13 years. In 1969, he propelled the struggling county to second place, securing over 100 wickets. Notable for his ability to convert starts into centuries, Procter achieved six consecutive hundreds for Rhodesia in 1970 and four for Gloucestershire in 1971, earning recognition as one of Wisden's cricketers of the year in 1970. Leading Gloucestershire from 1977 to 1981, he captained the team to victory in the Benson & Hedges cup in 1977, endearing the county to the nickname "Proctershire."

Following his playing days, Procter transitioned to the role of a match referee, a position marked by controversies. Notably, he presided over the infamous Oval Test in 2006 when Pakistan forfeited due to ball tampering penalties. In 2008, he faced criticism for banning Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for three matches on racism charges at Sydney, a decision later overturned. Retiring from the post in 2008, Procter assumed the role of South Africa's convener of selectors.

