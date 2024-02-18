Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    South African cricket legend Mike Procter passes away at the age of 77

    In a somber moment for cricket enthusiasts, the legendary South African all-rounder, Mike Procter, bids farewell at the age of 77. His passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable achievements and contributions to the sport.

    cricket South African cricket legend Mike Procter passes away at the age of 77 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Cricketing legend Mike Procter, a renowned South African all-rounder, passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday (February 17) following complications arising from heart surgery. A stalwart of his era, Procter's illustrious career included an impressive tally of 21,936 runs with 48 centuries and 1,417 wickets at a remarkable average of 19.53, featuring 70 five-wicket hauls across 401 first-class games.

    Despite being hailed as one of South Africa's greatest cricketers, Procter's Test appearances were limited to seven matches against Australia due to the country's sporting isolation in the 1970s and 80s. Nevertheless, his extraordinary seam bowling, characterised by an unorthodox 'wrong foot' technique, saw him claim 41 wickets at an average of 15.02. His batting prowess was evident in the second of two series against Australia, where he averaged 34.83.

    Procter's most impactful performances were with Gloucestershire, where he served as an overseas player for 13 years. In 1969, he propelled the struggling county to second place, securing over 100 wickets. Notable for his ability to convert starts into centuries, Procter achieved six consecutive hundreds for Rhodesia in 1970 and four for Gloucestershire in 1971, earning recognition as one of Wisden's cricketers of the year in 1970. Leading Gloucestershire from 1977 to 1981, he captained the team to victory in the Benson & Hedges cup in 1977, endearing the county to the nickname "Proctershire."

    Following his playing days, Procter transitioned to the role of a match referee, a position marked by controversies. Notably, he presided over the infamous Oval Test in 2006 when Pakistan forfeited due to ball tampering penalties. In 2008, he faced criticism for banning Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for three matches on racism charges at Sydney, a decision later overturned. Retiring from the post in 2008, Procter assumed the role of South Africa's convener of selectors.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin returns to bowl in Rajkot following family emergency; fans applaud his dedication

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin returns to bowl in Rajkot following family emergency; fans applaud his dedication osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin returns to bowl in Rajkot following family emergency; fans applaud his dedication

    cricket Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after head injury in training (WATCH) osf

    Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after head injury in training (WATCH)

    cricket 'Bazball appreciates Jaisball': England applauds Jaiswal's double ton in Rajkot osf

    'Bazball appreciates Jaisball': England applauds Jaiswal's double ton in Rajkot

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Cricket fraternity applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal as centurion rocks England in Rajkot snt

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Cricket fraternity applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal as centurion rocks England in Rajkot

    India vs England 3rd Test: Devdutt Padikkal substitutes Ravichandran Ashwin after Ben Stokes approval

    India vs England 3rd Test: Devdutt Padikkal substitutes Ravichandran Ashwin after Ben Stokes approval

    Recent Stories

    Who is Yusuf Ibrahim? Know the man responsible for security at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding? RBA

    Who is Yusuf Ibrahim? Know the man responsible for security at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

    cricket Happy Birthday Tabraiz Shamsi: 10 facts about the South African star osf

    Happy Birthday Tabraiz Shamsi: 10 facts about the South African star

    Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-7 most loved dog breeds in India RBA

    Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-7 most loved dog breeds in India

    Bengaluru faces police personnel shortage; Commissioner highlights concerns

    Bengaluru faces police personnel shortage; Commissioner highlights concerns

    Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter lands in Punjab field following technical snag AJR

    IAF Chinook helicopter lands in Punjab field following technical snag

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon