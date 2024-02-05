IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India levels the series with a convincing 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam

In a compelling display of skill and determination, India clinched a comprehensive victory in the second Test against England, bringing the series to an even 1-1. Facing the formidable target of 399 runs, the English batsmen showcased resilience, but consistent wicket losses hampered their progress. The innings concluded at 292 in 69.2 overs, resulting in a 106-run defeat for England.

The pursuit began with England requiring 332 runs on day four, while India aimed to secure nine wickets. Rehan Ahmed displayed aggression, and Zak Crawley adopted a cautious approach. Despite Rehan's promising strokes, his inning was cut short by Axar Patel at 23. Vice-captain Ollie Pope, who started positively, fell to Ravichandran Ashwin after contributing 23 runs.

Crawley, maintaining solidity at the crease, reached a well-compiled fifty, his second of the Test. Joe Root played audaciously, scoring 16 off 10 balls before becoming Ashwin's 499th Test wicket. Kuldeep Yadav's introduction led to an immediate impact, dismissing Crawley at 73. Jasprit Bumrah trapped Bairstow on 26 just before lunch.

As skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes led a recovery effort, a crucial run-out by Shreyas Iyer removed Stokes for 11. Foakes and Tom Hartley displayed resilience, adding 55 runs before Bumrah dismissed Foakes at 36. Mukesh Kumar claimed Bashir for a duck, and Bumrah took down Hartley at 36, concluding the encounter.

Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance earned him three wickets in the second innings, reaching a total of nine in the Test. Ravichandran Ashwin secured three scalps in the second innings, bringing his Test tally to 499, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to breach the 500-mark in the upcoming third Test. India's remarkable comeback in this Test has leveled the series, bringing joy to the Indian fans as Rohit Sharma's team emerged victorious by 106 runs.

