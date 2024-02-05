Top 5 wicket-takers for India (India vs England Tests)

CRICKET
R Ashwin leads the chart for most wickets for India against England in Tests with an impressive tally of 96 wickets, showcasing his spin prowess and consistent performance.
BS Chandrasekhar closely follows with 95 wickets, leaving a lasting impact with his leg-spin contributions against England in Test matches.
Anil Kumble, one of India's greatest leg-spinners, takes the third spot with 92 wickets, underlining his effectiveness and skill in Test cricket against England.
The duo of BS Bedi and Kapil Dev shares the fourth position with 85 wickets each, highlighting their significant contributions to India's success against England in Test matches.
Ishant Sharma rounds up the list with 67 wickets, showcasing his seam bowling abilities and valuable contributions to India's bowling attack in Test encounters against England.