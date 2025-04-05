IPL 2025: Suryakumar unhappy with MI coach’s decision to retire out Tilak during clash vs LSG (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav was visibly unhappy with head coach Mahela Jayawardene’s decision to retire out Tilak Varma during their 12-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4.

Mumbai Indians suffered their third defeat of the IPL 2025. Chasing a 204-run target, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 191/5 in 20 overs despite a valiant half-century by Suryakumar Yadav (63). When MI required 22 off 6 balls to win, Hardik Pandya (28*) managed to score only 9 runs in the final. When the five-time IPL champions required 44 runs off 18 balls, MI managed to score only 27 runs in the last three overs.

The biggest talking point from the match was MI’s decision to retire out Tilak Varma. Varma was struggling to get going with his innings and MI coach Jayawardene decided to retire him out in the 19th over and Mitchell Santner walked in to bat when MI needed 24 runs off seven balls to win. Suryakumar Yadav was surprised with MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene’s decision to retire out Tilak. In the video that went viral on social media, where Suryakumar was sad and unhappy with the decision.

WATCH: Suryakumar unhappy with Tilak Varma retiring out

After Mumbai Indians were reduced to 86/3 after Naman Dhir’s dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma steadied the team’s run-chase 66-run stand for the fourth-wicket. After Suryakumar’s dismissal at 152/4, the pressure fell on Tilak Varma was struggling to get going with his innings, In his 23-ball 25, Tilak Varma managed to hit two boundaries as the scoring rate was increasing.

Tilak’s inability to find the big shots at a crucial stage led the MI think tank to make the bold call of retiring him out, a move that didn’t sit well with Suryakumar Yadav, who felt the decision disrupted the team’s momentum.

Mahela Jayawardene explains the reason to retire out Tilak Varma

Speaking at the press conference after MI's 12-run defeat against LSG, Mahela Jayawardene stated that Tilak Varma failed to get going after Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal and wanted someone fresh to score runs for the side. He further added that it was not a nice decision to take him out but was forced to do it.

“Tilak batted well for us when we lost that (third) wicket and that partnership with Surya. He wanted to get going but just couldn't and waited till the last few overs hoping; because you spent some time, you should have been able to get that hit out of the way.” MI head coach said.

“But I felt that in the end, I just needed someone fresh to have a go when he was struggling. These things happen in cricket, and it was not nice to take him out, but I had to do that. That was a tactical decision at that point," he added.

