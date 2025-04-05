IPL 2025: LSG's Digvesh Singh Rathi fined again for his 'notebook' celebration during clash against MI

Read Full Article

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi was penalized again for his ‘notebook’ celebration during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 4.

Lucknow Super Giants registered their second win of the season and first win at home against Mumbai Indians. After posting a total of 203/8 in 20 overs, thanks to fifties by Mitchell Marsh (60) and Aiden Markram (53), LSG bowlers restricted MI to 191/5 overs despite a half-century by Suryakumar Yadav (67 off 43 balls). Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, and Digvesh Singh Rathi played crucial roles in the LSG’s victory.

What caught the attention of the spectators and fans alike was Digvesh Rathi’s ‘notebook’ celebration. The incident took place in the 9th over Mumbai Indians’ 204-run chase when Digvesh bowled out Naman Dhir for 46 and proceeded to pull out Kesrick Williams’ signature 'notebook' celebration. He did a similar celebration to give a send off to PBKS batter Priyansh Arya in Lucknow Super Giants’ 8-wicket defeat.

Digvesh slapped heavy fine and two demerit points

Digvesh Singh Rathi was already slapped with 25% of his match fee and one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct after giving ‘notebook’ celebration sent off to Priyansh, with a slight body contact.

After the repeat offense against Mumbai Indians, Digvesh was fined 50% match fee and received two demerit points as he breached Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of IPL Code of Conduct.

“Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians.” BCCI statement read.

“This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025." BCCI added.

Digvesh Singh Rathi has accumulated three demerit points so far in the ongoing IPL 2025 for repeated breaching of IPL Code of Conduct. According to the IPL rules, if a player gets four demerit points, it equals one suspension point. That means the player will have to miss one match once they reach that limit.

Rishabh Pant fined for slow over-rate

Along with Digvesh Singh Rathi, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians.

“Rishabh Pant, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 Lakh," BCCI said in a statement.

Rishabh Pant became the third captain to be fined in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league after Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and Rajasthan Royals stand-captain Riyan Parag.

