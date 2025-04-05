IPL 2025: MI coach Jayawardene provides IMPORTANT update on Rohit Sharma's fitness after defeat against LSG

Read Full Article

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene provided a big update on veteran batter Rohit Sharma’s fitness after the team’s 12-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4.

Rohit Sharma did not feature in the Mumbai Indians’ playing XI nor as an impact substitute as he suffered an injury on his knee during the team’s practice session, as confirmed by skipper Hardik Pandya after winning the toss against Lucknow Super Giants. In the absence of Rohit, Raja Bawa was added to the playing XI and the opening combination was shuffled, with Ryan Rickelton opening the innings with Will Jacks.

Mumbai Indians suffered their third defeat of the IPL 2025. Chasing a 204-run target, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 191/5 in 20 overs despite a valiant half-century by Suryakumar Yadav (63). When MI required 22 off 6 balls to win, Hardik Pandya (28*) managed to score only 9 runs in the final. In the final over, Tilak Varma was retired out as he was struggling to score runs.

Jayawardene on Rohit Sharma’s fitness

Speaking at the press conference after MI’s third away defeat, head coach Mahela Jayawardene gave an important update on Rohit Sharma’s fitness. He revealed that the former Mumbai Indians skipper was struggling to put weight on his injured knee, adding that team management will reassess Rohit Sharma’s fitness levels in the coming days.

“Ro got hit on the knee just in the IT band, he tried to bat yesterday and could not put any weight on it. Again, he came and did a fitness test early today to try and it was discomfort for him to put weight on that, so he felt it was 100% for him to play this game.” Jayawardene said.

“That's why we thought we will give him a few more days to try and get through that. Unfortunate what happened in the nets," he added.

Rohit Sharma performed in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma yet to come up with an impactful performance in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. In the opening match against Chennai Super Kings, the veteran batter was dismissed for a four-ball duck at Chepauk.

In the following match against Gujarat Titans, Rohit Sharma started off with Mumbai Indians run-chase with a couple of boundaries before he was removed by Indian teammate Mohammed Siraj for just 8 runs. In Mumbai Indians’ first home match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit hit his first six of the season before he was dismissed for 13 runs in the side’s 117-run chase.

Overall, Rohit Sharma has managed to score just 21 runs at an abysmal average of 7 in three matches. It remains to be seen whether Rohit will be fit in time for the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7.

